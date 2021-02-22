Merrick Garland: Handling of Jeffrey Epstein case was ‘horrendous’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON - Merrick Garland, the nominee to become the country’s law enforcement officer as attorney general, called the treatment of alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein “horrendous,” but said he couldn’t comment on why the Justice Department acted the way it did.

Epstein, who died by suicide in jail, was indicted in 2019 for sexually exploiting and abusing dozens of minor girls at his homes in New York and Florida. Federal prosecutors in New York alleged that for years, Epstein paid some of his victims to recruit more underage girls.

The now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein in a March 28, 2017 photograph provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry.
The now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein in a March 28, 2017 photograph provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry.

But the charges came years after former U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta resolved a sex-crimes case through a non-prosecution deal without notifying his alleged victims. A Justice Department investigation found Acosta showed “poor judgment,” but Acosta said the review debunked allegations he cut a “sweetheart deal.”

Acosta, who had become President Donald Trump's labor secretary, was forced to resign.

From the archive: The death of Jeffrey Epstein: Fact, fiction, confusion and a warden reassigned

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said Epstein evaded charges for years and then “infuriatingly” was allowed to die by suicide in federal detention despite officials knowing he was at risk. He asked Garland where the department went wrong.

“This is horrendous,” Garland said. “He obviously should have been vigorously prosecuted earlier. I don’t know why” he wasn’t."

Epstein's death prompted outrage from victims, federal authorities and even Congress. Attorney General William Barr said he was "appalled" – and angered. The FBI and the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General are among agencies probing the incident.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Merrick Garland: Jeffrey Epstein should've been 'vigorously prosecuted'

Recommended Stories

  • Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland gets emotional during confirmation hearing

    During his confirmation hearing, Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland discussed his feelings of obligation to the country.

  • Confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland to be next attorney general begins

    Merrick Garland is set to lead the U.S. Department of Justice, if confirmed. After years of waiting, he will finally get a Senate confirmation hearing. Nikole Killion reports.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ‘told reporter that Epstein had tapes of Trump and Clinton’

    Former financier's partner allegedly revealed existence of secret recordings of former presidents, CBS producer claims

  • Fact check: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces impeachment calls over handling of nursing home COVID-19 data

    New York politicians are criticizing Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of nursing home data on COVID-19 deaths, and some want him impeached.

  • Capitol Police Officer Was ‘Absolutely Scared' as Rioters Called Him N-Word, Beat Cops With Blue Lives Matter Flags

    Harry Dunn, a 13-year veteran of the Capitol department, sat down for an extended interview on Monday in which he detailed the events of Jan. 6.

  • Stockton man arrested, accused of Discovery Bay homicide, Antioch drive-by shooting

    A 26-year-old man from Stockton is under arrest in connection with a homicide in Discovery Bay and a drive-by shooting on first responders in Antioch.

  • Jared Leto's History as a Method Actor Is No Little Thing

    Look back on Jared Leto's history of embodying his characters in mind, body and spirit, ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes, where he's nominated for his role in The Little Things.

  • Garland says laws must be 'fairly and faithfully enforced'

    President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general says the Justice Department must ensure laws are “fairly and faithfully enforced” and the rights of all Americans are protected, while reaffirming an adherence to policies to protect the department’s political independence. Judge Merrick Garland, who is set to appear Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, plans to tell senators that the attorney general must act as a lawyer for the people of the United States, not for the president. The Justice Department released a copy of Garland’s opening statement late Saturday.

  • MLB Rumors: Brewers among several teams in mix for Jackie Bradley Jr.

    We reportedly have new suitor in the Jackie Bradley Jr. sweepstakes as the former Red Sox outfielder continues his free-agent tour.

  • Woody Allen & Soon-Yi Previn Hit Back At HBO’s ‘Allen V. Farrow’: “These Documentarians…Put Together A Hatchet Job Riddled With Falsehoods”

    A spokesperson for Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn provided a statement tonight to Deadline blasting the sexual molestation claims made against the Oscar winning auteur in tonight’s Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick HBO docuseries Allen V. Farrow. You can read it below. Deadline just received: These documentarians had no interest in the truth. […]

  • 1 more hit of wintry weather before spring-like conditions for Eastern US

    This same storm is now moving into the Northeast with a winter weather advisory from West Virginia to Maine and chilly rain for the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C. to Boston. On Monday morning, the storm system stretches from Mississippi north to western New York with heavy rain to the south and snow in the northern areas and, later in the day, snow could be heavy at times from Pennsylvania into New York and into New England with heavy rain from Virginia to New Jersey. Locally, more than a half a foot of snow is possible from central Pennsylvania into central New York.

  • What Alex Ovechkin is like in the dressing room, according to Bruce Boudreau

    Approaching the milestone of Alex Ovechkins 700th career goal, Bruce Boudreau remembered his former captain.

  • Sen. Durbin says Garland confirmation 'one of the most critical in department history'

    Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland is questioned about what his involvement will be in the investigations of the Capitol siege, Hunter Biden, and the Russian probe.

  • Boeing engine blowouts investigated as older 777s are suspended

    Showers of jet engine parts over residential areas on both sides of the Atlantic have caught regulators' attention and prompted the suspension of some older Boeing planes from service. Saturday's incidents involving a United Airlines 777 in Denver and a Longtail Aviation 747 freighter in the Netherlands put engine maker Pratt & Whitney in the spotlight, though there is no evidence that they are related. Raytheon-owned Pratt & Whitney said it was coordinating with regulators to review inspection protocols.

  • U.S. coronavirus deaths top 500,000

    The United States reported its COVID-19 death toll crossed the staggering half-million mark on Monday, nearly a year after the novel coronavirus pandemic upended the nation. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, on Sunday told CNN, "it's nothing like we've ever been through in the last 102 years since the 1918 influenza pandemic... It really is a terrible situation that we've been through. And that we're still going through."Case rates in the U.S. have declined markedly to their lowest levels since the Thanksgiving holidays. But Fauci told CNN, "We want to get that baseline really, really, really low before we start thinking that we're out of the woods." He said Americans may still need to wear masks in 2022. At the same time, prevention measures are being relaxed again, new variants of the virus are emerging, and just 15 percent of the U.S. has so far received a vaccination.The Centers for Disease Control on Sunday reported a little over sixty million Americans have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 19 million have received a second dose.President Joe Biden last week said he was confident the U.S. would have hundreds of millions of doses by summer."We will have ordered, much of which will have been distributed, over six hundred million doses by the end of July, July twenty ninth is the expected date. But I believe we'll be approaching normalcy by the end of this year, and God willing, this Christmas will be different than last."More than 28 million COVID cases have rocked the United States. The virus took a full year off the average nation's life expectancy, the biggest decline since World War Two.

  • Why did a crazed gunman take his own life in a remote N.Y. town after killing spree?

    Clues left behind solved the mystery of a deadly attack on the family of a federal judge and rival men's rights attorney.

  • SCOTUS denies Trump bid to shield tax returns

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a New York City prosecutor to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation, dealing a blow to Trump who has fiercely fought to keep his financial papers out of the hands of investigators.The justices without comment rebuffed Trump's request to put on hold a lower court ruling directing his longtime accounting firm, Mazars, to comply with a subpoena.Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who has been seeking Trump’s tax records as part of an investigation that began more than two years ago, had subpoenaed the records from the accounting firm.But Trump's lawyers sued to block the subpoena, arguing that as a sitting president, Trump had absolute immunity from state criminal investigations. The court’s order is a win for Vance, a Democrat, who issued a statement after the court's action, saying quote "The work continues."Vance's investigation involves hush money payments that Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen made before the 2016 election to two women - adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal - who said they had sexual encounters with Trump.The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority included three Trump appointees, had already ruled once in the dispute.Last July it rejected Trump's broad argument that he was immune from criminal probes as a sitting president.Unlike all other recent U.S. presidents, Trump refused during his campaign and four years in office to make his tax returns public. The data could provide details on his wealth and the activities of his family real-estate company, the Trump Organization.

  • What are the origins of Lent?

    Lent is a period of fasting and reflection for many Chistians. Pascal Deloche/Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesIn late winter, many Christian denominations observe a 40-day period of fasting and prayer called Lent. This is in preparation for the spring celebration of Easter, a religious holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. The word “Lent” has Germanic roots referring to the “lengthening” of days, or springtime. But facts about the early origin of the religious observance are not as well known. As a scholar who studies Christian liturgy, I know that by the fourth century, a regular practice of 40-day fasting became common in Christian churches. Early Christianity The practice of fasting from food for spiritual reasons is found in the three largest Abrahamic faiths: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. In all three, refraining from eating is intimately connected with an additional focus on prayer, and the practice of assisting the poor by giving alms or donating food. In the Gospels, Jesus spends 40 days in the wilderness to fast and pray. This event was one of the factors that inspired the final length of Lent. Early Christian practices in the Roman Empire varied from area to area. A common practice was weekly fasting on Wednesday and Friday until mid-afternoon. In addition, candidates for baptism, as well as the clergy, would fast before the rite, which often took place at Easter. During the fourth century, various Christian communities observed a longer fast of 40 days before the beginning of the three holiest days of the liturgical year: Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter. Spiritual renewal As Christianity spread through Western Europe from the fifth through 12th centuries, the observance of Lent did as well. A few Lenten days were “black,” or total, fast days. But daily fasting came gradually to be moderated during most of Lent. By the end of the Middle Ages a meal was often permitted at noon. Also, bishops and theologians specializing in church law specified restrictions on the kinds of acceptable food: no meat or meat products, dairy or eggs could be consumed at all during Lent, even on Sundays. The idea was to avoid self-indulgence at this time of repentance for one’s sins. Marriage, a joyous ritual, was also prohibited during the Lenten season. Today, Catholics and some other Christians still abstain from eating meat on the Fridays of Lent, and eat only one meal, with two smaller snacks permitted, on two days of complete fasting. In addition, they also engage in the practice of “giving up something” during Lent. Often this is a favorite food or drink, or another pleasurable activity, like smoking or watching television. Other activities are also suggested, in keeping with the idea of Lent as a time for spiritual renewal as well as self-discipline. These include making amends with estranged family and friends, reading of the Bible or other spiritual writers, and community service. Though some practices may have changed, Lent in the 21st century remains essentially the same as in centuries past: a time of quiet reflection and spiritual discipline. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Joanne M. Pierce, College of the Holy Cross. Read more:4 things to know about Ash WednesdayMixing glitter and protest to support LGBTQ rights Joanne M. Pierce does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Merrick Garland vows to prosecute Jan. 6 attack on Capitol in confirmation hearing

    NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams discusses Biden's pick for attorney general Merrick Garland's confirmation hearing.

  • Report: Rangers’ Artemi Panarin takes leave after Russian article

    New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin is taking a leave of absence after a former coach of his in his native Russia alleged that Panarin beat up an 18-year-old woman 10 years ago, the New York Post reported Monday. The allegation appeared in a Russian newspaper and is believed to be politically motivated, per the Post; Panarin, 29, has been outspoken against the regime of Russian president Vladimir Putin. "Artemi vehemently and unequivocally denies any and all allegations in this fabricated story," the Rangers said in a statement.