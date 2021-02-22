  • Oops!
Merrick Garland, Joe Biden haven't spoken about Hunter Biden investigation

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON - Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s nominee to become attorney general, told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday that he hasn’t discussed a pending federal investigation into the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

“I have not,” Garland said. “The president made abundantly clear in every public statement before and after my nomination that decisions about investigations and prosecutions will be left to the Justice Department.”

Hunter Biden announced in December that the U.S. attorney in Delaware was investigating his taxes. Republicans have questioned his business dealings in Ukraine and China, but the president has stood behind his son.

More: Hunter Biden subpoena seeks info on Burisma, more than two dozen other entities in tax investigation

Joe Biden said &quot;not one single, solitary thing was out of line&quot; with his and his son Hunter Biden&#39;s dealings with Ukraine.
Before departing in December, Attorney General William Barr resisted former President Donald Trump's calls to appoint a special prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case.

Barr said the investigation was being handled "responsibly and professionally" by federal prosecutors in Delaware.

Although all presidentially appointed federal prosecutors are expected to submit their resignations during transitions to new administrations, the Biden administration said the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney leading the Hunter Biden inquiry and Durham would remain to complete their work.

"These were decisions that were made in order to fulfill (Biden's) promise of maintaining independence and ensuring that he sent that message and every action that was taken," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this month.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Merrick Garland on Hunter Biden case: I haven't talked to president

