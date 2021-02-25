What Is Merrick Garland’s Net Worth?

Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock / Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s pick for attorney general, is amongst some of the wealthiest cabinet members, with a net worth estimated to be between $7.6 million and $25 million, according to a financial disclosure report from 2015.

Merrick Garland Net Worth: $7.6 Million-$25 Million

Garland was a nominee for Supreme Court justice under President Barack Obama, where he would have sat with at least five fellow millionaires, except that then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to let the Senate hold a hearing. Garland has a lengthy history in the justice system, serving 19 years in the D.C. Circuit.

Garland was not born into money. His mother was a community volunteer in Illinois, while his father was a small-business owner. Garland attended Harvard University and Harvard Law School on scholarships, working summer jobs and selling his comic book collection to pay the remaining tuition, according to White House press reports.

Net worth information is sourced from Celebrity Net Worth and accurate as of Feb. 24, 2021.

