Merrick Garland to speak on Justice Department's Jan. 6 prosecutions Wednesday: report

Attorney General Merrick Garland





U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will give a speech on Wednesday about the Department of Justice's (DOJ) efforts in investigating and prosecuting those who were involved in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack, one day before the insurrection's one-year anniversary.

A DOJ official told The Washington Post that the speech will focus on the department's "unwavering commitment to defend Americans and American democracy from violence and threats of violence."

According to the official, Garland will not be discussing specific charges or individuals and will instead speak on "the department's solemn duty to uphold the Constitution, follow the facts and the law and pursue equal justice under law without fear or favor."

The Hill has reached out to the DOJ for comment.

Last week, the DOJ said in a statement that more than 725 people have been arrested so far in connection to the Capitol riot. About 145 people have pleaded guilty to federal charges, with 20 pleading guilty to felonies.

"Under the continued leadership of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI's Washington Field Office, the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the attack continues to move forward at an unprecedented speed and scale. The Department of Justice's resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane," said the department.

President Biden and Vice President Harris are expected to give speeches this Thursday to mark the anniversary of the attack. A "prayer vigil" and testimonials from lawmakers are also expected at the Capitol that day.

Former President Trump announced plans to hold a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. The announcement included Trump referring to Election Day as the "insurrection" and indicated that he planned on reiterating claims that have been repeatedly rejected by courts that voter fraud contributed to his election loss.