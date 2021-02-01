Merrick Garland still can't get a Senate hearing

Tim O'Donnell
Updated

Judge Merrick Garland, President Biden's nominee for attorney general, is once again having trouble getting a Senate hearing.

Back in 2016, Garland was nominated by then-President Barack Obama for a seat on the Supreme Court, only to have Republican senators block a confirmation hearing, arguing a president shouldn't appoint a justice so close to an election. Ultimately, Garland lost his chance when former President Donald Trump took office and chose Justice Brett Kavanaugh to fill the vacant spot.

After Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election, he tapped Garland to lead the Justice Department, and while it seems likely he'll be confirmed this time, the process has been slow. Republicans still control Senate committees, despite the slim Democratic majority, because the sides haven't reached an agreement on the organizing resolution. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), therefore, is accusing Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) of delaying Garland's hearing and has suggested he'll find a way to expedite it.

For what it's worth, Graham has praised Garland, calling him a "man of great character" and a "sound choice" for the role.

