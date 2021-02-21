Merrick Garland's long wait is over but his problems are just starting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Smith in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Perhaps the most patient man in Washington, Merrick Garland is not likely to be late for his appointment with senators on Monday. He has, after all, been waiting five years for this moment.

Related: Growing number of Republican donors aim to prise party from Trump influence

Garland would now be a supreme court justice if Barack Obama had his way in 2016. But Senate Republicans refused to consider him then and Garland is now Joe Biden’s pick for attorney general.

Any sense of poetic justice might soon dissipate at his confirmation hearing before the Senate judiciary committee. Garland, a centrist, is likely to face sharp questions from left and right.

Progressives are expected to grill the 68-year-old about his commitment to racial justice, voting rights and domestic terror. Republicans might seek to wrong-foot him on how law enforcement should handle mass protests and on potential prosecutions, from Biden’s son Hunter to former president Donald Trump.

My concern is that he does not have a strong civil rights history

LaTosha Brown

“Hopefully it will make up somewhat for the frustration he must have felt when his nomination for the supreme court was blocked,” said Ed Fallone, an associate law professor at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “On the other hand, President Obama sent him into a thankless task when he nominated him to the court and it may be that Joe Biden is also setting him up for a thankless task, so one has to wonder what Merrick Garland did to deserve this.”

Garland will inherit a justice department battered by Trump, who undermined its independence, weakened its civil rights enforcement and repeatedly accused employees of working for the “deep state”. The political moderate will also walk into the crossfire of hyper-partisan Washington.

Fallone added: “He’s going to inherit a demoralised justice department in terms of staff. He’s going to have to try to get the career people back on track. It’s also a staff that’s been hit very hard by departures so he’s going to have to ramp up the hiring and bring on good people.

“He’s the best attorney general Republicans could hope for in terms of potential nominees because of his reputation for integrity and fairness but he’ll never satisfy them. And he’s never going to satisfy the progressive wing of the Democratic party in particular on issues relating to police misconduct and voting rights. They’re going to want a much more muscular attorney general than I think is in Merrick Garland’s DNA.”

The justice department is still grappling with the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd, which led to widespread demonstrations against racial injustice and police treatment of African Americans. Senate hearings are often an exercise in avoiding errors but given the stated priorities of the Biden administration, this is one area where Garland might feel comfortable committing.

When he accepted the president’s nomination, he said “ensuring racial equity” and “meeting the evolving threat of violent extremism” would be top priorities. He can point to a record that includes bringing Timothy McVeigh and his co-conspirator Terry Nichols to justice for the 1995 bombing of a federal office building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people.

On civil rights, however, questions remain. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, 165 pending bills in 33 states would make it harder to vote. Both Democrats and Republicans might seek clarity on how far Garland is willing to intervene.

LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, said: “My concern is that he does not have a strong civil rights history. He has been in many ways a moderate, uneventful judge. Even when Obama nominated him, one of the critiques was that he was making a compromise with what he thought was a ‘clean’ candidate to get through.

The Republicans may vote against him, but they will do so out of tribal loyalty rather than out of any real feeling

Paul Rosenzweig

“And what I need in the midst of Black people and our voting rights being under attack is the strong arm of the federal government to make sure that democracy is not dismantled or that we don’t go back to a voting rights fight that we already won in Selma, Alabama, 55 years ago.”

Trump’s second attorney general, William Barr, oversaw a harsh federal response to Black Lives Matter protests and intervened in criminal cases in ways that benefited the president’s allies, including Roger Stone and Michael Flynn. By the end, the wall separating politics from law enforcement lay in ruins.

Paul Rosenzweig, a resident senior fellow at the R Street Institute, a non-partisan public policy research organisation, said: “Bill Barr was Thomas Cromwell to Trump’s King Henry VIII, the enabler who tried to do everything for his king and then got axed in the end because there were a few lines that even he was not willing to cross.

“I think Bill Barr politicised the department and was as destructive, if not more destructive, of the rule of law and things that are important to American norms of legal behaviour than Trump was, at least in part because he knew what he was doing was wrong and did it anyway. I see the Department of Justice as very damaged and Merrick Garland as the restorative balm.”

Donald Trump confers with William Barr in the White House rose garden.
Donald Trump confers with William Barr in the White House Rose Garden. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA

But Garland will face the difficult task of restoring confidence while inheriting politically sensitive investigations into the origins of the FBI Russia investigation, Hunter Biden’s taxes and the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

When Joe Biden has faced questions over whether his predecessor should be prosecuted, he has deferred to the justice department. That will put Garland on the spot on Monday.

Rosenzweig said: “If Garland has any smarts at all – and he does – he won’t answer that question. ‘Having studied the facts, I’ve been a judge on the DC circuit, I really don’t know anything about what happened except what I read in the papers. We wouldn’t make that decision until after fully reviewing the facts.’”

Related: The Ten Year War review: Obamacare, Trump and Biden's battles yet to come

Born and raised in Illinois and educated at Harvard, Garland has been a judge on the powerful US court of appeals for the District of Columbia circuit since 1997. When Obama nominated him to the supreme court, the Republican Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, refused to hold hearings.

Garland’s confirmation this time is regarded as a near formality, given that several key Senate Republicans have endorsed him. Rosenzweig added: “He is probably one of the best picks possible at this time. The Republicans may vote against him, but they will do so out of tribal loyalty rather than out of any real feeling. He has a reputation for honesty and probity that is as good as it gets in a divided Washington today.

“Nobody who opposed him for the supreme court said it was because he was a bad justice. So I think it is a wonderful capstone to his career and I am gratified that he was willing to give up the remainder of his time on the bench to help America when it needed it.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's attorney general nominee Garland vows to prioritize civil rights

    President Joe Biden's attorney general nominee Merrick Garland will tell the Senate on Monday he plans to prioritize civil rights and combat domestic terror if confirmed as the top U.S. justice official, according to remarks released on Saturday. The Justice Department's mission to enforce the 1957 Civil Rights Act "remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice," said Garland, whose confirmation hearing is scheduled to begin Monday. "Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system; and bear the brunt of the harm caused by pandemic, pollution, and climate change," he said.

  • It's time to kill the Iowa caucuses, if Democrats want to win at the state level again

    Democratic operative: Making the state party relevant again will likely require some degree of separation from the national Democratic Party.

  • Trump's erratic presidency is the latest sign giving one person control of the nukes is 'dangerous,' experts say

    "Having the president have sole authority to order a nuclear strike is just outrageous," an expert told Insider.

  • Ivanka Trump told Marco Rubio she won't be running for his Senate seat in 2022, report says

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's permanent move to Florida earlier this year fueled speculation she would run for state office.

  • Democrat Joe Manchin says he won't vote to confirm Neera Tanden, Biden's pick for White House budget director

    Manchin cited Tanden's "overtly partisan statements" and tweets in explaining his opposition, which puts her nomination as OMB director at risk.

  • Texas weather crisis: Joe Biden declares major disaster as he plans visit

    Joe Biden said approved a major disaster declaration for Texas on Saturday, clearing the way for more aid in a crippling winter storm as he weighed a trip to survey the federal response. Millions of residents in the United States' biggest oil and gas producer have dealt with power outages, and nearly half of Texans struggled on Friday with disrupted water service. Nearly two dozen deaths have been attributed to the storm and a cold snap. The first crisis to develop in Mr Biden's one-month-old term is testing the president's pledge to govern on behalf of Americans who opposed his candidacy, a campaign commitment the Democrat intended to contrast with Republican former President Donald Trump. Now, the White House is working closely with Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who did not initially acknowledge Mr Biden's November election win. In December, Texas state officials tried and failed, to overturn Mr Biden's national election win in court.

  • A Proud Boys member was reportedly expelled from the Sacramento GOP and warned members, 'I'm coming for you'

    Jeffrey Perrine was expelled by the Sacramento County Republican Party Central Committee and threatened some members in a Zoom meeting on Wednesday.

  • Republicans criticize Biden plan for sanctions over Russian pipeline

    Republican lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to take decisive action against the pipeline, The Nord Stream 2

  • Florida Good Samaritan Dubbed 'Tampa Chainsaw Man' Helping Texans in Deep-Freeze Crisis

    "I just felt incredibly guilty sitting down in Tampa, Florida, in the sunshine watching the rest of the country suffer," Aaron Davis tells PEOPLE

  • Biden makes clear Saudi crown prince won't have same sweeping access as Trump years

    “We’ve made clear from the beginning that we’re going to recalibrate our relationship with Saudi Arabia,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said

  • Billionaire Peterffy Says N.Y. Rich in Florida Are There to Stay

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm Beach real estate broker Lawrence Moens made how much in the Covid-fueled boom?“At least $100 million,” Thomas Peterffy guesses a few days after Moens sold a house for $122.7 million. “At least,” Peterffy adds, breaking into a chuckle. “Maybe he would laugh at the number. He’d say it’s $200 million, silly, or $300 million.”Feeling comfortable poking fun at Moens (who declined to comment) is just one sign of Peterffy’s insider status in this cosseted enclave for masters of the universe. So too, perhaps, is his ease inviting a reporter to lunch at Mar-a-Lago, which is a few doors down from land he bought for more than $20 million from -- you guessed it -- Moens.Saying Peterffy’s name at the club’s main gate elicits a warm welcome. Soon I am seated with the Hungarian-born founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers Group in the outdoor dining room. No one’s at the pool, croquet is on the club’s schedule. Across a green expanse of lawn, the helipad installed during Donald Trump’s presidency is being demolished.And, as Peterffy points out, planes are once again flying directly overhead, dramatically punctuating the arrival of a latte for him and a slice of Trump Chocolate Cake for me. The flight pattern halted during Trump’s presidency has resumed, Peterffy said, clarifying that it’s not quite as intrusive on his property.Play GolfPeterffy is in the middle of a thought about what he calls the difficulty of finding platforms to spread the ideologies of free enterprise, capitalism and personal freedom when he spots Brad Parscale walking toward Trump’s living quarters.Parscale was head of digital for Trump in his 2016 run for president, and campaign manager in his second. And so the moment arrives to ask, what’s next for Trump, recently stripped of a few platforms himself.“We don’t even know what he wants to do,” said Peterffy, who gave $250,000 to Trump’s campaign in 2017, and $7 million to the GOP Senate Leadership fund last year. “We hope as little as possible.”Peterffy, 76, posited that Trump, 74, could easily step back from business and politics.“I think I’m very unique that I’m still working, but most people don’t work at that age anymore,” said Peterffy, who’s worth $23.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But would Trump really want to retire? “He can play hours and hours of golf,” he replied.Peterffy decided to become a Florida resident in 2014, two days after Democrat Dan Malloy was re-elected for a second term as Connecticut’s governor. “I was actually very mad,” said Peterffy, whose Greenwich-based firm is the world’s largest electronic broker. “I picked up my little bag and said, ‘I’m not going to come back.’”‘It’s Uncomparable’Now he has company arriving from New York and California and the Midwest. And it’s not temporary.“They will not go back,” he said. “They love the weather, the schools, the life. It’s uncomparable.”At the dinner parties he attended last weekend, Peterffy said the conversations were about the way forward for the Republicans.“The issue here is that the Republican party is even less organized than the Democratic party is,” Peterffy said. “The far left of the Democratic party, the socialist Democrats, are the only organized political party in the United States that I’m aware of. I’ve studied Marxism and Leninism so I know how that works and the importance of organizing and organizing every day of the week.”When it comes to trading, Peterffy also sees a need for better organization, especially after the GameStop frenzy that he said almost brought the financial system down.Read more: Peterffy Says Markets Almost Broke During GameStop MayhemHis solution: require that short interest on stocks be reported daily, rather than only twice monthly, and that the margin on short sales be increased by 1% for every additional 1% of stock shorted.“It’s a simple change,” he said. “Up until now this was not a problem because short squeezes are illegal so nobody did it. But with the social networks, you can just drop a comment here and there and soon enough we are into a movement. There is no specific person to organize that you could put in jail. That’s why it’s happening.”Peterffy said that Robinhood Markets, the online brokerage that was a key player in the GameStop run-up, and its co-founder, Vlad Tenev, “get more media attention and blame than they deserve.”“They have 13 million accounts, with an average of $3,000 per account, so $40 billion,” Peterffy said. “Forty billion dollars is by far too little to cause all the havoc in the markets that they are often being blamed for.”As for Tenev, “he’s basically a programmer, he doesn’t understand the business very well; that’s apparent, from what he said on some of these interviews,” Peterffy said. “It’s OK, he doesn’t have to -- on Wall Street, conventionally, the CEOs are always salespeople.”A Robinhood spokesperson declined to comment.Options TradingAt Interactive Brokers, Peterffy said he’s putting an emphasis on educating young people so that they don’t wind up losing lots of money and staying away from markets altogether. Customers, for example, have to pass a test before they can trade options. But the platform also has features designed to attract active, sophisticated investors.Peterffy said he learned options when he was 24, working for a silver and gold dealer.“One day my boss said, ‘I hear there are people trading these things called puts and calls but nobody knows how to price them,” he said. “If you could figure out what they are worth, we could make some money. And then he explained to me what puts and calls were. So that’s all I knew about it.”Peterffy ran computer simulations “until a formula started to shape up,” he said, noting he arrived at what is now called the Black-Scholes model, named for Fischer Black and Myron Scholes. Scholes won the Nobel Prize for economics in 1997.“People ask me, ‘Why did he get a Nobel Prize and not you?,’ Peterffy said. “I often say, ‘He got the Nobel Prize, but I got the money.’”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daniel Radcliffe Reveals He Feels 'Intensely Embarrassed' by His Early Acting in the Harry Potter Franchise

    “It’s like asking, ‘How do you feel about your teenage years?’ ” Radcliffe said during an interview with Elijah Wood for Empire Magazine.

  • How Trump offered Kim a ride on Air Force One

    A new BBC series shows how threats of nuclear war against North Korea gave way to a Trump-Kim bromance.

  • Fact check: Impeachment or expulsion is required to remove Sen. Mitt Romney from office

    A Facebook claim stating Utah state officials began efforts to recall Republican Sen. Mitt Romney is inaccurate.

  • School board resigns after mocking parents on reopening; weather could fuel virus spread in Texas: Latest COVID-19 updates

    President Joe Biden toured a Pfizer vaccine plant in Michigan and urged Americans to get vaccinated. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • A Black woman called authorities after her neighbor hanged a KKK flag in their window that faces her home in Michigan, reports say

    According to Detroit Free Press, the flag was later removed by the neighbor after police arrived to investigate why they displayed the racist flag.

  • What you need to know about Section 230, the controversial internet law Trump hated and Biden might reform

    Section 230 has been described as "the most important law protecting internet speech" and "the 26 words that created the internet."

  • Former Trump official details "grave misstep" in COVID response

    "It was the one effective, widely available tool that we had in the arsenal to deal with this...It was a grave misstep," Pottinger told "Face the Nation."

  • China has acknowledged four of its soldiers were killed during an Indian mountain border clash last year for first time

    The death of the soldiers, the youngest of whom was 19, came as China and India fought in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020 over a de facto border.

  • Fox News host mocked after claiming ‘Bible characters’ will face cancel culture

    ‘I tell you, if they start canceling these American presidents, they’re going to come after Bible characters next,’ Bill Hemmer claims in segment