Merrill man pleads not guilty of sexually assaulting girls at church; son also pleads not guilty

ANTIGO – A Merrill man pleaded not guilty Monday to 12 felony counts connected to alleged sexual assaults while he worked at Apostolic Worship Center in Langlade County in the 1990s.

Scott L. Huse, 64, faces one count of child enticement, four counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and seven counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

His son, Travis L. Huse, 42, faces 23 counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, six counts of child enticement, one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual assault of a student by school staff. Travis Huse pleaded not guilty July 11.

On Monday, Scott Huse appeared in a courtroom by video while his attorney, Wright Laufenberg, entered the not guilty plea for him. Langlade County Court Commissioner Brent DeBord scheduled his next court appearance for Aug. 29.

According to the criminal complaints:

Eight women have come forward to accuse the men of assaulting them when they were youths at the church.

In May, six women spoke to deputies about Travis Huse. Five of the women said he sexually assaulted them during the 1990s and one victim said he assaulted her in 2006.

Also in May, a woman reported that Scott Huse began touching her in ways that made her feel uncomfortable after her mother died when she was 11. She said when she was 15, she was in a crowded vehicle traveling from the city of Antigo to Apostolic Worship Center in the town of Evergreen when Scott Huse reached around from behind, put his hand under her shirt and bra and touched her inappropriately.

Another woman told a Langlade County deputy that, when she was 11, Scott Huse would rub up against her daily and touch her inappropriately. She said when she was sitting at a cubby-type desk, he would push his body into her while they were secluded in the cubby. She said other students couldn't see what he was doing.

Four of the victims told the deputy Travis Huse gave them piano lessons at the Apostolic Worship Center. They reported that he would inappropriately touch them during the lessons and would rub up against them.

Another victim said Travis Huse was working as a teacher's aide at the Apostolic Worship Center when he assaulted her during class when she was 12 and 13. She said that her cubby-like desk was in the front of the class, against a wall. She said he would place her out of the sight of the other students and inappropriately touch her.

The sixth victim said she was 17 years old when Travis Huse was working as a youth group counselor at the Worship Center, and he called her and told her to meet him at the Worship Center at 1 a.m. When she got there, Travis Huse asked her, "Your car or my car, front seat or back."

The woman said she didn't know what he meant at the time, so she said, "OK, our car, backseat." The woman said she had gotten into the car with Travis Huse and he kissed her, then put his arms around her. She said he inappropriately touched her and tried to go further in the assault, but she fought him.

Scott Huse is in the Langlade County Jail pending a $150,000 cash bail. Travis Huse is in the Langlade County Jail pending a $1 million bail set May 11.

