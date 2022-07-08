Merrill woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for child neglect that led to 15-month-old son's death in 2020

MERRILL – A 23-year-old Merrill woman who pleaded guilty to contributing to her son's death was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison.

Amber Boyd, 23, of Merrill, pleaded guilty March 21 to neglecting a child resulting in death. Two counts of neglecting a child, one count methamphetamine possession, one count being a party to the crime of amphetamine possession, one count marijuana possession and two counts drug paraphernalia possession all were dismissed but considered during sentencing.

Lincoln County Circuit Judge Jay Tlusty gave Boyd credit for 415 days already served and ordered her to spend six years on extended supervision following her prison sentence.

According to the criminal complaint, at 1:22 p.m. Nov. 12, 2020, Boyd called 911 and told a Lincoln County dispatcher her baby wasn't breathing. Boyd made a call to someone else before making the 911 call, and the person instructed Boyd to make the emergency call, according to the complaint. Boyd told that dispatcher she found the baby on the floor near the bathroom.

Emergency responders saw numerous bruises to the boy's face, head, arms and legs, according to the complaint. A paramedic reported seeing a powdery substance like makeup concealer on the boy, and also saw makeup covering scabs on the boy's neck or chin and near the middle of his eyebrows, according to the complaint.

A doctor who performed an autopsy on the boy reported the boy had pneumonia. The doctor also found a history of domestic abuse and multiple injuries to the boy's body, according to the complaint. The doctor estimated the boy had between 20 and 26 injuries to his head as well as other injuries to his arms, legs, chest and back, according to the complaint.

A blood sample taken from the boy tested positive for methamphetamine. Urine samples from the boy's siblings also tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Officers found methamphetamine on a dresser in a bedroom of the home, according to the complaint. They also found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, LSD and a scale in drawers of the dresser, according to the complaint.

Boyd told officers she snorted methamphetamine off a plate on Nov. 10, after the baby's father, Cody G. Robertson, 26, left for work, according to the complaint. She said Robertson smoked methamphetamine in the living room the morning of the baby's death.

Tlusty ordered Boyd to pay court costs, have no contact with Robertson, only have contact with her children that is approved by family court or a family interaction plan, undergo mental counseling, undergo drug abuse counseling and take prescribed medications.

Robertson faces multiple felonies in connection with his son’s death, including a charge of child neglect resulting in death. He has a status conference on July 18.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Amber Boyd sentenced to 4 years for child neglect in son's death