Merrillville man charged in burglary attempt, injured in the process

Oct. 27—A Merrillville man who police say was looking to commit a burglary, failed at doing so and ended up with multiple injuries at the hands of the residents he was trying to rob.

Tyler Marrell, 18, of Merrillville, was arrested Thursday and is preliminarily charged with burglary, a level 2 felony, after police say he entered into an apartment, gun in hand, with the intent to commit a burglary.

According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, Marrell entered an apartment at the Annex of Kokomo apartments, 2205 S. Washington St., around 3:25 a.m. Thursday with a ski mask on and pointed a handgun at the three residents inside the apartment.

According to the release, the residents grabbed Marrell and a struggle ensued. The residents were able to knock the gun out of Marrell hands, according to the release. Marrell then pulled out a second gun, police say, and another struggle between Marrell and the residents ensued.

During the second struggle, the gun went off but did not strike anyone. One of the residents, police say, retrieved his own handgun and held Marrell at gunpoint until police arrived.

As a result of the struggles, Marrell sustained multiple facial injuries.

KPD's release did not disclose a possible motive or reasoning for the attempted burglary.

This case remains under investigation. If anyone has information pertaining to this case you can contact Lt. Richard Benzinger #324 at 765-456-7324 or contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also leave an anonymous tip by using the tip411 app, or you can contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105.