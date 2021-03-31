Merrimac father, son indicted on marijuana growing charges

Mar. 31—BOSTON — A Merrimac man and his son have been indicted by a statewide grand jury on charges in connection with running a large-scale marijuana growing site and THC processing operation out of their home.

Both Joseph Clement, 51, and his son Jacob Clement, 28, were indicted, according to a press release from Attorney General Maura Healey's office.

In addition, Joseph Clement was indicted in connection with running a scheme to steal money from Plainridge Park Casino and illegally possessing firearms.

Joseph Clement was indicted on charges of possession of a firearm without a license (10 counts), larceny over $1,200 by false pretense (one count), conspiracy to commit larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses (one count), and possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance (one count).

He will be arraigned in Essex County and Norfolk County superior courts at later dates, Healey said.

Jacob Clement, 28, was indicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance (one count) and possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance (one count). He will be arraigned on the charges in Essex County Superior Court at a later date.

The AG's Office said the charges arise from an incident at Plainridge Park when the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit was alerted by a cashier that an individual tried to cash a "free play" voucher, which later was determined to be counterfeit.

A state police investigation revealed that Joseph Clement had been conducting a counterfeiting scheme where he was making fraudulent casino "free play" vouchers and conspired with other people in an attempt to redeem those vouchers for cash totaling more than $1,200, Healey's office said.

During the execution of a search warrant at the Clements' Merrimac home, members of the state police and Merrimac Police Department recovered approximately 400 marijuana plants, a large-scale THC processing operation, and 10 firearms in a barn on the property.