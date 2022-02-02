Merrimac man gets jail time for damaging electrical panel

Feb. 2—MERRIMAC — A local man was sentenced to 60 days in jail after admitting he tried to hot-wire his F Street home's electrical box because the electrical company turned off the house's power, according to court records.

Paul Carolan Jr., 43, was found inside his washing machine when he was arrested Aug. 10. He was charged with malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 and possession of a Class B substance, and arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Dec. 21.

The drug charge came after police found him with Suboxone, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

During his appearance Monday in District Court via videoconference, Carolan pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 60 days in jail. He was given credit for time served since his arraignment.

At the time of his arraignment, Carolan was already in custody for violating probation for offenses out of Salem and Newburyport district courts, according to court records.

Daily News of Newburyport records show Carolan pleaded guilty in April to breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony, larceny over $1,200 and receiving stolen property over $1,200. He was sentenced to nine months behind bars but saw all jail time suspended for a year while on probation.

Merrimac police Officer Stephen A. Ringuette responded to F Street on Aug. 10 about 10:15 p.m. after someone spotted a man working on an electrical panel outside a home. When Ringuette arrived, he noticed wires coming out of the panel and a screwdriver on the ground.

He spoke to Carolan's roommate, who told the officer that the power company recently shut off electricity to the house due to nonpayment. Concerned, Ringuette called Merrimac fire Chief Larry Fisher, who came to check the box.

"(Fisher) advised me that the wires were live and if not secured properly could result in loss of life or power to the surrounding neighborhood. I went back to speak to (the roommate) and explained the situation to her and at which time she stated that she did not want him to get in trouble."

Story continues

"Him" referred to Carolan, who was somewhere on the property. Knowing that Carolan had active arrest warrants, Ringuette called for backup, including Amesbury's then-K-9 team of Officer Thomas Nichols and Achilles. Police searched the house and found Carolan in the laundry room.

"I went back into the room and opened the dryer with no results," Ringuette wrote in his report. "I then went to the washing machine and when I tried to lift the top cover of the machine, I observed a male party's head."

As Carolan worked his way out of the appliance, it was obvious to Ringuette and other officers that Carolan was very intoxicated. He later admitted to using drugs around the same time.

"Carolan had numerous scabs, cuts and abrasions on his body from previous incidents and narcotics use," Ringuette wrote in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.