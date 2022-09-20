Merrimac man sentenced to 22 years in rape of elderly neighbor

Sep. 19—MERRIMAC — A Merrimac man was sentenced to 22 years in state prison after pleading guilty Monday to breaking into the home of an elderly neighbor and repeatedly raping and beating her last year.

William S. Raia, 51, was linked to the brutal attack on the 74-year-old woman by DNA evidence, prosecutor Kate MacDougall told a Salem Superior Court judge during the hearing.

"If she had not had the presence of mind to escape when she did, we would probably be looking at a homicide," the prosecutor, who had requested a 30- to 40-year sentence, told Judge Thomas Drechsler.

"This is an extremely egregious offense and warrants the significant punishment I'm imposing," said Drechsler.

What MacDougall called a "made for television, horrifying attack" started around 9 p.m. on July 3, 2021. The woman, who lived alone in a single-family home near Lake Attitash, awoke to a strange noise and saw a man she did not know standing over her bed with a knife.

Before she could speak, the man put his free hand inside her mouth. Then he began to hit her, and stabbed the mattress multiple times, at one point hitting her hand. He also put his hands around her throat at one point.

Fearing for her life, she went along with Raia's demands, said the prosecutor. Over the course of two hours he repeatedly sexually and physically assaulted her.

The woman had tried to protect herself with a pellet gun and pepper spray she kept nearby. But Raia got control over both weapons and used the pepper spray on the woman.

After the attack, Raia smoked one of the woman's cigarettes and helped himself to a beer. Raia, who lived on Merrimac Avenue, told her that he'd been watching her, and mentioned where she worked.

The moment the woman saw an opportunity to escape, she ran, naked, bruised and bloody, through the rain to a neighbor's home. The neighbor brought her inside, gave her a towel to cover herself, and called police.

By the time officers arrived, Raia had fled, said the prosecutor. It appeared, however, that he'd fallen as he ran, dropping an array of items on the ground — including a flip-style cell phone that was registered in his wife's name.

Police would soon find the knife and the empty beer can in bushes near the woman's home.

Investigators collected DNA evidence from the can, which matched DNA found on the woman, but Raia's DNA was not in any database.

Investigators then followed Raia until they saw him toss away a cigarette butt. That's what they used to link him to the crime, the prosecutor said.

Raia, who had served in the National Guard, had no record, was married and had an adult daughter. He'd worked at the same job as a third-shift warehouse manager for 20 years, he told the judge.

Raia pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated rape and a charge of attempted rape, kidnapping, armed assault in a dwelling, strangulation or suffocation, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a knife and pepper spray), and assault and battery causing injury, all on a person 60 or older, and breaking and entering in the nighttime putting a person in fear.

Drechsler imposed the 22-year term on the aggravated rape and armed assault in a dwelling counts, and shorter concurrent terms on one of the assault counts and the breaking and entering count.

He will serve three years of probation on the remaining counts after he is released — including the aggravated kidnapping charge, which carries a mandatory minimum 25-year prison term that could be imposed if he is found to have violated his probation.

Raia will be required to register as a sex offender and undergo a sex offender evaluation and treatment, a substance abuse evaluation, and wear a GPS device for the first year after his release.

He was also ordered to stay away from and not attempt to contact the victim.

She was not present in court on Monday but had addressed the judge at an earlier court proceeding. Her son and daughter-in-law were both in court, along with Merrimac and state police detectives who worked on the case.

Neither Raia nor his attorney, William Sullivan, addressed the court on Monday other than to answer a series of routine questions.

"This outcome cannot restore the peace of mind that the defendant so callously took from this brave woman," Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in a press release later Monday. "I am hopeful that not having to endure a trial and the resolution of the case, will provide her with some peace."

"This defendant not only committed despicable acts against the victim, he also shattered the sense of security in our entire community," Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears said. "I am grateful for the collaborative efforts of the Massachusetts State Police detectives, Crime Lab and the Essex DA's Office along with our entire department in solving this case quickly."

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

