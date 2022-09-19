Merrimac man sentenced to 22 years in prison for allegedly kidnapping and raping 74-year-old woman

A Merrimac man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to breaking into the home of a 74-year-old woman and raping her, according to a release from the Essex District Attorney’s office.

William Raia, 51, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated Kidnapping, armed assault in a dwelling, aggravated rape (3 counts), assault to rape, strangulation, assault & battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.

Prosecutors said that on July 3, 2021 , Raia, who lives within walking distance of the victim, slit a screen and went into her house through a window. He physically and sexually assaulted her for several hours until she was able to flee to a neighbor’s house and call police, according to the prosecution.

Essex Assistant DA Kate MacDougall requested 30-to-40 years behind bars.

“Were it not for the victim’s presence of mind and courage, this would have been a homicide. This was a made-for-TV horrifying attack in the night,” stated MacDougall in a press release. “The victim not only was able to escape, saving her life, but she also was able to direct law enforcement to key evidence that aided in identifying her attacker.”

According to MacDougall, the defendant made statements that made the victim believe that he had been watching her for some time and was familiar with her routines.

According to officials, officers were able to identify Raia as a suspect after collecting DNA evidence from a cigarette butt that the victim noticed him smoking.

“This outcome cannot restore the peace of mind that the defendant so callously took from this brave woman,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said. “I am hopeful that not having to endure a trial and the resolution of the case, will provide her with some peace.”

