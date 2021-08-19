Merrimac rape suspect to be arraigned next month

Aug. 19—MERRIMAC — William S. Raia, a local man charged with raping a woman at her Hillside Avenue home July 3, is to be arraigned Sept. 13 in Salem Superior Court.

In addition to four counts of aggravated rape, Raia was charged with home invasion, assault to rape, assault and battery on a person over 60 with serious injury, kidnapping and strangulation or suffocation.

Raia, 50, was arrested at his Merrimac Avenue home by police July 19 and arraigned the next day in Newburyport District Court.

At the arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Kate MacDougall said Raia — who lives within walking distance of the woman's home — slit a screen and entered her home through a window July 3 about 9 p.m.

Raia is charged with accosting the woman in her bedroom while holding a knife.

MacDougall said Raia beat, stabbed and attempted to strangle the woman and that over a two-hour period, he "raped her repeatedly."

At one point, the woman tried to use pepper spray on Raia, but he turned it on her and continued the assault, police said. When the woman had the chance, she ran from the house to a neighbor's home to call police.

Although Raia escaped that night, police tested DNA from a cigarette butt and other evidence at the home to link him to the rape.

A Merrimac police report detailing the assault was impounded by a judge shortly after Raia's arrest, according to court records.

Raia was indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury on Aug. 12, setting the stage for next month's arraignment.

He is represented by attorney Brett Levy.