Merrimac substitute teacher arraigned on child porn-related offenses

Jun. 22—MERRIMAC — A 24-year-old local man, who served as an "on-call" substitute teacher in the Pentucket Regional School District, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on child pornography charges.

Kenneth Niven pleaded not guilty in Newburyport District Court to possession of child pornography and photographing an unsuspecting nude person charges.

Judge Allen Swan set bail at $15,000 and ordered Niven to have no contact with anyone under age 18 and to not use social media. He is due back in court July 19 for a pretrial hearing.

Merrimac police began an investigation that uncovered two alleged images of child pornography on Niven's phone after a parent reported an inappropriate conversation between him and their child on SnapChat, according to an Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson.

School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew sent a message to families later in the afternoon, saying the school district was working with the Merrimac Police Department and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Niven has worked at Sweetsir and Donaghue elementary schools, Bartholomew said in the statement.

"I am writing to you today to inform you of a deeply troubling matter," the superintendent told families.

"The investigation is in its early stages, and we do not have further details to release at this time," Bartholomew added. "However, I can share that this individual, who had been given a pre-employment background and criminal record check prior to starting as a substitute, has been terminated from their role as an on-call sub, and we have issued a no-trespass order, barring them from all Pentucket Regional School District property.

Bartholomew said district officials are concerned.

"We are outraged and disturbed by the allegations presented," he said, "and we pledge to continue to assist in whatever way we can with the police investigation."

