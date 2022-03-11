🌱 Merrimack Daily: Best Banks; Events; Softball; More
Mild with clouds and sun. High: 53 Low: 36.
Here are the top stories in Merrimack today:
Tractor-Trailer Truck Rollover; Weekend Events; More: PM Patch NH
Manchester Man Arrested On Reckless Conduct, Speed Charges: Log (Patch)
6 New COVID-19 Deaths, 126 New Cases, 47 Hospitalizations ThursdayInDepthNH.org (InDepthNH.org)
For Saint Anselm, Pitching, Defense Are Name Of The Game (FloSoftball)
Nathan Wechsler Principal Sits on Nonprofit Panel (CPAPracticeAdvisor.com)
Best Banks in New Hampshire (GOBankingRates)
Merrimack Area Events: See What's Coming Up This Week (Merrimack Patch)
🌱 Jeep In Flames+ Environmental Volunteer + Clarks Bear Tribute (Patch)
Henry Powers Obituary (1931 - 2022) - Andover, NH - Union Leader (Legacy.com)
🌱 Concord Daily: Housing Energy Efficiency Project Completed (Patch)
🌱 Salem Daily: Voting Results; Expensive Parks; Obits; More (Patch)
Raymond Haggett Obituary (1954 - 2022) - Hooksett, NH - Union Leader (Legacy.com)
Events:
STAINED GLASS CLASSES- 14 Mar 2022 – 22 Apr 2022 Early Spring 2022 SESSION (March 14)
CMC Retirement Seminar (March 17)
