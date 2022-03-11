🌱 Merrimack Daily: Best Banks; Events; Softball; More

Tony Schinella
·2 min read

Morning, Merrimack! Tony Schinella here. Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's everything going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Mild with clouds and sun. High: 53 Low: 36.

Here are the top stories in Merrimack today:

  1. Tractor-Trailer Truck Rollover; Weekend Events; More: PM Patch NH

  2. Manchester Man Arrested On Reckless Conduct, Speed Charges: Log (Patch)

  3. 6 New COVID-19 Deaths, 126 New Cases, 47 Hospitalizations ThursdayInDepthNH.org (InDepthNH.org)

  4. For Saint Anselm, Pitching, Defense Are Name Of The Game (FloSoftball)

  5. Nathan Wechsler Principal Sits on Nonprofit Panel (CPAPracticeAdvisor.com)

  6. Best Banks in New Hampshire (GOBankingRates)

  7. Merrimack Area Events: See What's Coming Up This Week (Merrimack Patch)

  8. 🌱 Jeep In Flames+ Environmental Volunteer + Clarks Bear Tribute (Patch)

  9. Henry Powers Obituary (1931 - 2022) - Andover, NH - Union Leader (Legacy.com)

  10. 🌱 Concord Daily: Housing Energy Efficiency Project Completed (Patch)

  11. 🌱 Salem Daily: Voting Results; Expensive Parks; Obits; More (Patch)

  12. Raymond Haggett Obituary (1954 - 2022) - Hooksett, NH - Union Leader (Legacy.com)

Today's Merrimack Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at Verizon. They're building the fastest 5G network in the country. To learn how 5G is going to change life for you and your community — and to get access to this amazing technology — click here. And thank you Verizon for sponsoring this community resource in Merrimack!

Today in Merrimack:

From my notebook:

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Job listings:

Loving the Merrimack Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

That's it for today! I'll see you soon.

Tony Schinella

About me: Award-winning journalist and broadcaster for Patch.com in NH (off and on) since June 2011. Community coverage includes Concord, Hampton-North Hampton, Merrimack, Nashua, Portsmouth, and Salem. Reachable at tony.schinella@patch.com. Career highlights available on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/an...

This article originally appeared on the Merrimack Patch

Recommended Stories