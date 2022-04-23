🌱 Merrimack Daily: Obits; Sports Updates; And More

Up and at 'em, Merrimack! Here's everything you need to know to get this Saturday started off right. Here's everything happening today in Merrimack.

First, today's weather:

Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 61 Low: 40.

Here are the top stories today in Merrimack:

Elaine Cecile Juskevicus | News, Sports, Jobs (Nashua Telegraph) June V. Hall | News, Sports, Jobs (Nashua Telegraph) Hopkinton Man Indicted On Second-Degree Assault Charges: Court (Patch) Marilyn Mae (Stevens) Schofield | News, Sports, Jobs (Nashua Telegraph) Which COVID-19 Stats Are Right – The State's Or NH Hospital Association's? (Patch) 🌱 Hampton-North Hampton Daily: Foreclosures Steady; Events; More (Patch) 🌱 Merrimack Daily: Mixed Air Quality Results; Fun Things To Do; More (Patch) 🌱 Concord Daily: Students Plant Trees; Abortion Ban Exception; More (Patch) 🌱 Nashua Daily: Youth Suicide Prevention; Business Notes; More (Patch) 🌱 Salem Daily: Pizza Recall; Best High Schools; Sports Note; Obits (Patch)

Today in Merrimack:

From my notebook:

Merrimack Cardinals: "2022 Registration is officially open! Come join Cardinals Nation! Head over to our website to register today. www.merrimackcards.org" (Facebook)

Merrimack TV: "Brian Gagnon, one of our play-by-play volunteers, was recognized by the Rotary Club of Merrimack for his dedication in covering MHS Basketball games with Merrimack TV. Brian was recognized along with the Merrimack Police Department's Com..." (Facebook)

Merrimack Public Library: "🌿🌎 Celebrate Earth Day with us! 🌎🌱 Observed annually on April 22, Earth Day is a reminder to protect the environment, restore damaged ecosystems and live a more sustainable life. First celebrated in 1970, this year marks its 52nd ann..." (Facebook)

Miss Merrimack Scholarship Program: "I'm back in New Hampshire and beyond stoked to be home for this upcoming week! Tomorrow is the official kickoff, beginning with the Miss New Hampshire Ball! Today's Miss New Hampshire social media calendar post is our favorite quote. One..." (Facebook)

Merrimack Public Library: "🤩🌷Happy Friday, friends! We'd love to know what you're currently reading! audiobook, book on CD, e-book, or paper, we love them all! Let us know in the comments what you're reading this weekend! ✨From our library staff: -Stefanie in Re..." (Facebook)

Merrimack Public Library: "The Last Panther by Todd Mitchell" (Facebook)

SJN Merrimack: "The SJN Divine Mercy Cenacle has been asked to lead a celebration of the Feast of Divine Mercy at Our Lady of Mercy Parish this year. In the interest of spreading the message of God's mercy as given to St. Faustina to other Catholic comm..." (Facebook)

SJN Merrimack: "Most Merciful Jesus, You Yourself have said that You desire mercy; so I bring into the abode of Your Most Compassionate Heart the souls in Purgatory, souls who are very dear to You, and yet, who must make retribution to Your justice. May..." (Facebook)

YMCA of Greater Nashua: "This week we learned the importance of KNOW. SEE. RESPOND. and gained practical tools to #preventchildsexualabuse—but our work is never done! We're committed to year-round prevention, and we hope you are too! Commit to prevention today: ..." (Facebook)

YMCA of Greater Nashua: "[MEMBER NEWSLETTER] DYK, we are looking for summer staff and giving out a SUMMER STAFF BONUS DEAL? Learn all about it, see what else is coming up at the YMCA and how you can be part of it all. Find your passion. Find your Y. https://mail..." (Facebook)

YMCA of Greater Nashua: "How are you celebrating #EarthDay? Here at the Y, we’re taking a walk and seeking out signs of spring." (Facebook)

RPWM Advisors Honored as Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes (Details)

French Bulldog puppies (Details)

Wanted Comic Books (Details)

Great summer job for students - Crew Helper (Details)

Host @Averill House Vineyard (Details)

