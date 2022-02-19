🌱 Merrimack Daily: Tackling; Energy Efficiency; Sports Scores

Happy Saturday, people of Merrimack! It's Tony Schinella. Here's everything you need to know to start today off on an informed note, shall we? Here's what's happening today in town.

A snow squall this afternoon. High: 37 Low: 16.

MFF Membership Meet Up (9:00 AM)

Annual Ice Fishing Derby (9:00 AM)

Meat Raffle (4:00 PM)

Merrimack Parks and Recreation: "The Wasserman Park Beach renovation project is almost complete. The lake has been dredged of all the mud and muck making for a much nicer swimming area and beach area. A large part of this project was in dealing with the erosion of beach..." (Facebook)

Merrimack Tomahawks Wrestling: "Good luck to the team tomorrow. Go hard, stay off your hips and on your toes, and keep your head off the mat. Don't ever quit, and wrestle through the whistle. Check out this video Em made for team. It's pretty cool." (Facebook)

Miss Merrimack Scholarship Program: "Wishing Mia the best of luck this weekend at Miss New Hampshire’s Outstanding Teen! ❤️ . . . #mnhot #missnh #nh #service #style #scholarship #success #missmerrimack #missamerica" (Facebook)

Merrimack Public Library: "📰📲 Do you receive our weekly Newsletter? In it we include the weekly happenings in the library, events around town, hot new books and more! Click the link below to join our Newsletter just in time to receive tomorrow's new edition! ⬇️..." (Facebook)

VFW Post 8641, Merrimack, NH: "From: Lambert, Jeremy M CIV USN NAVSHIPYD Tell your friends, we’re one week closer to our Manchester, NH Job Fair! Pre-registration is highly encouraged by calling 207-994-0140. Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will be at the Falls Event Center..." (Facebook)

YMCA of Greater Nashua: "GET IT CHECKED: Join us at the Nashua YMCA on Feb. 28 from 10am-12pm for a blood pressure check event that will include games, prizes and light refreshments. We're proud to be partnering with St. Joseph Hospital and Rivier University for..." (Facebook)

YMCA of Greater Nashua: "[NEWSLETTER] NEW My Y Account System Landing Soon: Read About the New Registration System coming in March. See what's happening, present and future, at the YMCA and how you can be part of it. https://mailchi.mp/nmymca.org/feb21" (Facebook)

Merrimack Public Library: "The Lost Things Club By J.S. Puller" (Facebook)

Merrimack Parks and Recreation: "Looking for a summer job? The Merrimack Parks & Recreation is now accepting applications for positions for summer 2022. Positions with Parks & Recreation offer invaluable skill-building, leadership, training, and enrichment opportunities..." (Facebook)

YMCA of Greater Nashua: "The Y is just a starting line. A before-work hustle. An after-school home. A corner to call my own. With a Y, you can stand strong seen and supported all along. It’s a million faces in a mirror and everyone, belongs. Find your Y! www.nmy..." (Facebook)

Tony Schinella, Patch Staff: "Eversource is working on a tree down on power lines on Butternut Lane. Jeffrey Hastings of Frame of Mind Photography sent in these pictures." (Patch)

