Merrimack man arrested in Nashua on robbery, kidnapping charges

Apr. 21—Nashua police on Friday arrested Shane Hirth, 33, of Merrimack, on three felony charges for robbery, kidnaping and possession of a controlled drug and two misdemeanor charges of resisting detention or arrest.

At around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nashua detectives were investigating an early morning robbery from CVS on Main Street. involving a suspect with a knife. Detectives spotted Hirth, a potential suspect in the robbery, in the area of East Hollis Street, and attempted to stop him. He ran and barricaded himself inside Budget Rent-a-Car at 94 East Hollis St.

After safely removing the sole employee inside, detectives and patrol officers continued to negotiate with Hirth and eventually took him into custody. He was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for a medical evaluation and was not injured during the incident, according to a news release from the police department.

Hirth was held on preventive detention and will be arraigned at the Hillsborough Superior Court-South on April 24, 2023

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please call the Nashua Police Crime Line 603-589-1665.