Merrimack man arrested after threatening self-harm, pointing gun at officers

Jan. 7—A Merrimack man faces felony charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at police officers who had responded to a report that he was threatening to harm himself Wednesday night.

Brian Martel, 38, is charged with two felony counts of criminal threatening, felony reckless conduct, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

According to a news release from Merrimack police, officers were called to a Templeton Court home shortly before 10 a.m. for a report of a suicidal male and encountered a man they identified as Martel.

Police said Martel was "confrontational" with the officers and at one point displayed a gun and pointed it in the direction of a Merrimack officer before running back inside his home, according to the news release. A few minutes later, Martel left the house and fled on foot, after again pointing his gun at an officer.

Police located Martel coming out of a neighbor's house and he was taken into custody without further incident.