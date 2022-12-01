Merrimack man facing election interference charge over fake ad

Dec. 1—A Merrimack man has been indicted after prosecutors accused him of interfering with the Hillsborough District 21 special election for state representative in April 2021, following the death of House Speaker Dick Hinch, who died in December 2020 of COVID-19.

Michael Drouin, 30, was indicted Nov. 17 on a single felony count of interference with communication in November. The indictment followed a 16-month investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, which accused him of knowingly blocking access to a candidate's communication equipment or services to interfere with campaign activity on April 13, 2021.

According to a court affidavit, state Rep. Joe Sweeney, R-Salem, filed a complaint with the Attorney General Office's election law unit over a false ad on Craigslist.

The ad included the cellphone number of town councilor Bill Boyd, a Republican candidate in the April 2021 special election to replace Hinch.

The ad mentioned a free trailer, and Sweeney reported Boyd's cellphone was receiving multiple calls about the ad, the complaint said.

Boyd turned off his cellphone after realizing he was the target of a scam or "frustrating prank." Investigators say Boyd received approximately 23 text and four voicemail messages related to the Craigslist ad between 9:34 and 10:17 a.m. on April 13.

When questioned by an investigator about the ad, court documents claim Drouin initially denied creating it, before allegedly saying "it was a joke, I meant no harm," according to the complaint.

Class B felony charges carry a penalty range of 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison and a fine of up to $2,000. Additionally, anyone convicted of a willful violation of the state's election laws loses the right to vote in New Hampshire.

Boyd beat out Wendy Thomas, for the seat, 2,531 to 2,144 votes.