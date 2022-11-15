Merrimack man pleads guilty to federal gun charges

Nov. 15—A 22-year-old Merrimack man has pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges for making numerous straw purchases of guns for other people.

Leith Sukkar was convicted of dealing firearms without a license, and making false statements during the acquisition of firearms, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case.

Authorities said Sukkar purchased 22 firearms from four federally licensed dealers in New Hampshire between September of 2021 and May of this year.

"Sukkar falsely represented that he was the actual purchaser of the firearms when, in fact, he was purchasing the firearms for other people," the news release said.

Authorities said Sukkar, who does not have a license to sell or deal in firearms, made false statements when he bought guns from Shooter's Outpost in Hooksett on two occasions. Investigators learned that he was charging $900 for the guns, and accepted drugs as payment for at least one weapon.

Sukkar is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 23 in federal court in Concord.

The case was investigated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and by state and Manchester police.