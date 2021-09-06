A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider increased their holdings by 43% last year

Looking at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MACK ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Gary Crocker for US$55k worth of shares, at about US$6.47 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$4.79 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Gary Crocker.

Gary Crocker purchased 33.73k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$6.90. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, though insiders do hold about US$249k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Merrimack Pharmaceuticals insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

