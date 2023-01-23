Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 168%. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2022, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals had US$13m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$1.5m. Therefore, from September 2022 it had 8.9 years of cash runway. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Merrimack Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Merrimack Pharmaceuticals isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. It seems likely that the business is content with its current spending, as the cash burn rate stayed steady over the last twelve months. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$158m and burnt through US$1.5m last year, which is 0.9% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Merrimack Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Merrimack Pharmaceuticals' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

