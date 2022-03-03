Merrimack Valley leaders call for unity at home as 'heartbreaking attack' unfolds in Ukraine

Mar. 3—American values are at stake, local politicians said last Thursday, calling for unity among Americans and other NATO allies against Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine.

"Putin's invasion of Ukraine is a direct threat to our core American values. This is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue — this is an American issue. Americans stand for liberty and freedom, and we must meet this moment with the gravity that it deserves," said state Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover. "History has shown us that we can't appease dictators like Putin. If Putin can get away with invading Ukraine, what's to stop him from invading other countries? The United States must rally together, work with our allies, and stand up to Russia's unprovoked aggression."

After less than one day of fighting there were already more than 200 Ukrainian casualties — 57 people killed and 169 injured, according to Ukraine's minister of health, who cited preliminary data.

Less than a week later, the Ukrainians put up a stalwart defense against Putin's invasion.

"It is horrifying and heartbreaking to witness Russia's unprovoked invasion of the Ukraine and the crisis now unfolding," said state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover. "I am praying for the Ukrainian people and for those in Massachusetts with families there and the utter shock and dread that they must be experiencing. My hope is that the United States and our allies will soon put an end to Putin's cruelty and madness."

Russia began its invasion in the middle of the night in Ukraine, at about 10 p.m. on the east coast, just after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech about Ukraine's history within Russia, saying it was actually always part of Russia.

And while Putin tells his version of history, everyone should not forget a more accurate historical tie to the start of World War II, said state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen.

"This is naked subjugation of a free and independent nation right out of the playbooks of Stalin and Hitler," Dean Campbell said.

Seeing the invasion play out brings back her days of being in West Germany during the Cold War, and Dean Campbell said, "It will only serve to further unite and strengthen NATO and democracies throughout Europe."

As Ukrainians are taking up arms against Russia to defend their homeland, the locals want their neighbors in democracy to know they are with them.

"The untold number of innocent casualties and great suffering that could result from this act of needless aggression is heartbreaking," said state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen. "My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine as well as the Ukrainian-Americans in my district and across the Commonwealth who are fearing for the safety of family and friends in danger."