Merrimack woman charged with DWI, drug possession, after collision with bicycle

Oct. 27—A 45-year-old Merrimack driver faces numerous charges, including aggravated DWI, after police say she struck a bicyclist in Hudson and fled the scene Tuesday night before crashing her pickup truck into a telephone pole.

Leah Haselton was also charged with DWI, two counts of conduct after an accident, possession of a controlled drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from Hudson police.

First responders were called to a report of a collision on Ferry Street near Boswell Street just before 9 p.m. and found the injured bicyclist still in the roadway, being cared for by passersby.

Shortly after, police received a report that a pickup truck had crashed into a telephone pole on Musquash Road. Officers learned that the driver, identified as Haselton, had been involved in both crashes and they arrested her, according to a news release from Hudson police.

The bicyclist, who was not identified, suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital and later transferred to Boston Medical Center, police said.

Haselton was held on preventative detention at Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to call 603-886-6011.