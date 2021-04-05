Merritt death investigation gets fresh review

James Halpin, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 5—Nearly seven years after the mysterious death of Laurie Merritt, the unsolved case is getting a fresh review.

Merritt, a 51-year-old U.S. Postal Service employee, died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a fire at her home in Wilkes-Barre on April 14, 2014.

Her death was initially ruled accidental, but then a state police fire marshal deemed the fire a case of arson.

"There was a dispute between the coroner and the fire marshal almost before the district attorney's office even became involved," Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said last week.

For nearly seven years now, that discrepancy has kept the case open as an unsolved mystery.

Now, Sanguedolce said his office recently met with a Pennsylvania State Police criminal investigation assessment team for a new review of the case — an infrequently used tool.

"They're basically investigators who review ongoing investigations, basically getting a fresh set of eyes," Sanguedolce said.

He said he hopes a fresh look could turn up an overlooked clue or something else that could break the case.

"There are a number of facts that don't make sense that need to be reconciled," he said.

The fire broke out in the attic of Merritt's Wyoming Street home while she was up there getting out summer clothing, Sanguedolce said.

The attic, which contained a substantial amount of flammable material, was partially consumed in the fire and Merritt's body was found in it.

"She was unable to escape," Sanguedolce said. "The fire had blocked her exit."

The home was locked from the inside, and Merritt was found with her cellphone nearby — although she never called for help, he said.

"What we don't know is, could she have lost her phone. It was found near her, not on her," Sanguedolce said. "We also don't know how quickly she was overcome by the toxins."

The mysterious death has long frustrated Merritt's family, who have accused police and prosecutors of not conducting a thorough investigation.

At the fourth anniversary of Merritt's death in 2018, the family rented a billboard along the Cross Valley Expressway blasting their lack of progress.

"WHY NO ARRESTS? WHY NO INVESTIGATION?" the billboard said. "DISTRICT ATTORNEY & WBPD, YOU DID NOT DO YOUR JOB!"

Merritt's brother Joe Walkowiak said he still faults police and prosecutors for failing to properly investigate the death and that he hasn't heard any updates on the case in years.

"I don't even think they're working on the case," Walkowiak said last week. "We still don't have an official death certificate. Her estate is still not settled. It's absolutely ridiculous."

Sanguedolce, however, said the case will remain open until investigators are able to determine conclusively what happened to Merritt.

"It's still very active," he said.

Contact the writer: jhalpin@citizensvoice.com; 570-821-2058

