Merritt Island woman arrested after throwing house party with minors consuming alcohol, deputy says

A Merritt Island woman was arrested less than an hour before midnight New Year's Eve after she threw a party at her house where underage children were drinking alcoholic beverages, a deputy said in an arrest affidavit.

A Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a call about a disturbance at 9300 S. Tropical Trail at about 11:10 p.m. New Year's Eve, according to the arrest affidavit. The deputy said he observed dozens of vehicles parked near the house, loud music and voices coming from the house and "dozens of juveniles consuming alcoholic beverages" as they walked to and from the house.

The deputy spoke to Valorie Houk, 56, at her front door, the affidavit said. She told the deputy there were no minors consuming alcohol and tried to go back into her house. The deputy asked that she remove any underage people from her house and told her that there were children "actively consuming alcohol in marked alcoholic beverage containers in clear view."

She continued to deny any minors were consuming alcohol, the affidavit said.

The deputy told Houk if she didn't remove the minors from her house, she would be arrested for holding an open house party, the affidavit said. She told him he could not enter her house and tried to shut the door while he was standing "in the threshold of the outwardly opening front door."

She was placed under arrest.

Houk and her son then gave permission for the deputy to enter the house, and the deputy found alcohol being consumed and strewn around the house, the affidavit said.

Houk was charged with holding an open house party and had a bond of $250. She bonded out of Brevard County Jail at about 2:20 p.m. New Year's Day.

The first offense for open house party, during which no minors are physically injured, is a second-degree misdemeanor and is punishable by up to 60 days in jail, six months of probation and/or a $500 fine. Any subsequent violation is a first-degree misdemeanor and is punishable by up to a year in jail, a year of probation and/or a $1,000 fine, according to Florida statutes.

Houk could not be reached Wednesday and court documents did not list an attorney representing her.

