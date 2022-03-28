Merritt Island woman charged with sister’s murder

A Merritt Island was arrested over the weekend for shooting and killing her own sister during an argument, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

30-year-old Brittany Bishop-Gillison was booked into the Brevard County jail Saturday, charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Brevard County deputies were first called to a home on Topaz Court Wednesday afternoon for reports of a “disturbance.”

They arrived to find the victim, identified as Kapricia Bishop, dead on the scene from a gunshot wound.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing the evidence, Brevard County homicide investigators say they believe the two got into an argument in the home that moved outside where Bishop-Gillison pulled a gun and shot her sister.

Bishop-Gillison is being held in the Brevard County jail on $750,000 bond.

Investigators are still asking anyone who may have information on the case to contact their homicide unit at (321) 633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.

