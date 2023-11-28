Merry and bright: 6 best holiday light displays in Ohio

There are many activities that go hand in hand with the holiday season: listening to Christmas carolers, giving gifts to loved ones and, most importantly, scouring the land for the brightest, boldest and largest light displays.

Lucky for those with a love for holiday displays, the state will soon be full of seasonal lights that make the dark nights come alive with festive excitement.

Below is a list of several favorites throughout Ohio, many of which will be ready to view soon and some of which can be walked or driven through free of charge.

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Akron

Ohio's largest historic home is decked out in 1.2 million Christmas lights and dozens of decorated trees for its annual Deck the Hall holiday event, which is one of the region's top tourist destinations this time of year.

Gingerbread lane is a popular destination for families at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens over the holidays.

There are 30 Christmas trees and 19 rooms decorated inside of the home, as well as a Dazzle night show set to music in the Grand Garden this year. Plus, its Carriage House Courtyard houses a large Christmas tree and two animated, old-fashioned window displays, including one that depicts 1920s Akron.

Guide to Deck the Hall at Stan Hywet: Five things you need to know about Deck the Hall at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

The 64,500-square-foot Tudor estate — the sixth-largest historic home in the country — was once home to Frank “F.A.” Seiberling, one of Goodyear's founders.

Guests can visit Stan Hywet for Deck the Hall on the following dates: Nov. 25-27, Dec. 1-4, Dec. 8-23 and Dec. 26-30. This traditionally nighttime event is set to open at 3 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. The last guests are allowed to enter the grounds at 8 p.m.

No tickets for Deck the Hall will be sold at the gate this season. All tickets must be purchased online ahead of time at stanhywet.org.

The Sanctuary on Neil, Columbus

This holiday light display, located on the corner of Neil Avenue and Goodale Street in Victorian Village, is alight through the new year with a display (complete with festive music) that can be seen by driving past the building, taking an evening stroll around the neighborhood or even peering out the window as you drive on I-670. In the past, the light display ran from 5 p.m. to midnight and 6-8 a.m. through Jan. 15.

Lake Anna, Barberton

This lake, located at 615 W. Park Ave. in downtown Barberton, has 25-30 displays and thousands of lights wrapped around it for your viewing pleasure. Some of the displays, including a carousel and nutcracker soldier (who is operating a cannon), are programmed to look like they're moving. Holiday lights are turned on at 5 p.m. daily and remain on until 7 a.m. the following morning from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1.

Christmas decorations light up Lake Anna in Barberton.

There are also businesses lining the lake that often have festive displays set to music. In years past, Raymond James Financial Services on 527 W. Lake Ave. has put a Grinch on its roof, and The Barberton Masonic Temple at 107 Fifth St. NW has been decorated in lights programmed to upbeat Christmas music.

'Dazzling Christmas Lights,' Westerville

Located at 649 Old Coach Road in Westerville, this neighborhood light show is put on by multiple homes synchronized to music played on 90.1 FM. The show takes place 6-10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting Nov. 24. For updates and more information, visit dazzlingchristmaslights.com.

Festival of Lights, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden welcomes guests to come early for the animals and stay for the lights.

This zoo transforms into a “wild wonderland” with more than 4 million LED lights. Visitors can find the five Fiona fairies in Fairyland, watch a black light puppet show, marvel at the spectacular Wild Lights show on Swan Lake or snack at one of two S’mores-n-More stands.

Bibi and Fiona lanterns are positioned front-and-center for guests to pose with during the annual Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Guests can participate in the Festival of Lights from Nov. 17 through Jan. 7. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. PNC Festival of Lights Activities are included in zoo admission (tickets are sold online and at the gate) and begin at 4 p.m.

WinterFest at Kings Island, Mason

A massive Christmas tree is erected, holding 500,000 lights, at the entrance of Kings Island in Mason, Ohio. Kings Island's WinterFest runs from Black Friday through the end of the year.

Around the holidays, Kings Island transforms into 12 enchanting winter wonderlands. This annual event features ice skating on the Royal Fountain, the Eiffel Tower turned into a magical Christmas tree, the WinterFest Wonderland Parade, more than 7 million lights and live entertainment throughout the park. Plus, the park has more than 20 rides, including Mystic Timbers and Kings Mills Antique Autos.

WinterFest is open select nights between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31. Available dates can be viewed online when purchasing tickets.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Where to find Ohio's most merry and bright holiday light displays