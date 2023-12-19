Merry & bright: Experience these Kansas City area holiday light shows before they end

While Christmas is less than a week away, many holiday light shows in Kansas City stay open beyond Monday.

You can drive through bright Christmas light displays in parks, get lost in an enchanted maze on a baseball field or walk through over 20 miles of lights in a garden.

Check out these holiday light displays in Kansas City before they go dark.

Enchant: The Mischievous Elf

Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, turns its baseball field into a Christmas village with tons of activities for the holidays.

Enchant: The Mischievous Elf is open until Dec. 31. Here are some of the attractions:

A giant maze filled with larger-than-life replicas of beloved children’s toys

An ice skating trail winding through a mini forest of illuminated trees

A mini-village of vendors selling festive gifts, snacks, treats and drinks

An engaging play area for children age 7 or younger

A pavilion where families can meet Santa and get professional photos taken

“Enchant: The Mischievous Elf” is a new holiday offering in Kansas City. It will operate Nov. 24-Dec. 31 at Legends Field.

Tickets start at $34 for adults, $25 for children ages 3-17 and free for children under the age of 2. Military members can buy tickets for $30.60 and the night owl pass, which grants entry to the village from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., is $30.

Select the time and date you want to visit and buy your tickets online.

Festival of Lights

The Powell Gardens hosts the “Festival of Lights” for its eighth year. Every Wednesday through Sunday from now until Dec. 30, walk through more than 20 miles of festive lights on the garden’s trees, architecture and landscape in Overland Park.

Tickets cost $9 for children ages 5-12, $18 for adults and a parking pass costs $10. Select your date and buy tickets online.

Holiday Light and Magic

A drive-thru light display hits Wyandotte County for the third year from the same people who brought you Winter Magic at Kessler Park. The one-mile display has over 60 Christmas scenes, including Santa Claus and his elves, nutcrackers, a gingerbread dentist and a reindeer that looks like former NASCAR driver Richard Petty.

The display is open until Dec. 31. You can purchase tickets on Holiday Light and Magic’s website by clicking on “book now” and selecting the date you are looking to visit.

Tickets cost:

$25 for a standard car or truck

$40 for a limo or commercial van

$55 for a commercial bus that hosts over 15 passengers

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane

For the 11th year in a row, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead hosts a free drive-thru holiday light show synchronized to classic holiday and movie music. Turn your car radio to 90.5 Rose FM to hear the music.

The light show is open from 5 to 11 p.m. daily until Dec. 31.

Holiday Reflections

Union Station turns into a walk-thru light village, and it’s bigger than ever. It features bright lights hanging from the ceiling, massive decorated trees and a train children can ride.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until Jan. 1. Tickets cost $7 Monday yo Friday and they cost $9 on Saturday and Sunday. Buy your tickets online.

“Holiday Reflections” will return to the Grand Plaza of Union Station starting Nov. 21.

Christmas in the Park

The 36th annual Christmas in the Park is a free drive-thru light show at the Frank White Jr. Softball Complex in Lee’s Summit. It’s open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday until Dec. 31.

With children’s faces glued to the windshield or popping out of sunroofs, thousands of viewers are greeted by a tunnel of lights for this, the 35th annual, Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake Campground. This magical winter wonderland features one million lights and 175 animated displays. Donations benefit 39 local charities. Since its inception, Christmas in the Park has donated more than 1 million dollars to charities in the Kansas City area.

Sar-Ko Aglow

Lenexa’s light display takes over Sar-Ko Par Trails and Park. The lights will be on every day from 6 to 11 p.m. until Jan. 15 and it’s free for anyone to visit.

Holiday lights reflect off the lake on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa.

Winter Magic

The drive-thru display on Cliff Drive in Kessler Park is over a mile long and features more Christmas lights than one can count. Twelve themed areas light up the night, all with different light shows and sounds.

It’s open until Dec. 31. You can purchase tickets on Winter Magic’s website. Click on “book now” or “buy tickets.” Select the date you want to visit, and check out.

Tickets cost:

$25 for a standard car or truck

$40 for a limo or commercial van

$55 for a commercial bus that hosts over 15 passengers

The drive-thru display “Winter Magic” runs through Dec. 31 at Kessler Park.