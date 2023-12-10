Merry and bright: Here are a few places to enjoy festive lights this holiday season

Holiday lights on display in downtown Marshall along Michigan Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Whether you prefer taking a gentle stroll or a leisurely drive, there are plenty of places to enjoy holiday lights around the region.

Here are just a few of the many destinations worth exploring this holiday season:

Calhoun County Fairgrounds

Holiday lights twinkle along the Merry Mile on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds in Marshall.

The Calhoun County Fairgrounds, 720 Fair St., Marshall, is once again offering drive-through light displays, dubbed the "Merry Mile," from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays now through Dec. 30, including Christmas Eve. Admission is $10 per car and $20 per bus load.

Gilmore Car Museum

The 90-acre campus of Gilmore Car Museum has transformed into a Winter Wonderland this holiday season with a drive-through light display as well as indoor holiday exhibits for all to enjoy.

The festivities at 6865 Hickory Road, Hickory Corners, continue from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, as well as Dec. 14-23 and Dec. 28-30.

Tickets are $20 at the door for adults ($17.50 online in advance), $12 for kids ages 5-17 ($9.50 online) and kids ages 4 and under get in free. For more information, visit gilmorecarmuseum.org.

Gull Meadow Farms

Gull Meadow Farms has transformed many of its greenhouses into festive light displays this holiday season.

Gull Meadow Farms has transformed many of the greenhouses on its sprawling farm at 8544 Gull Road, Richland, into festive light displays, inviting the public to "Walk Through The Lights" this holiday season.

The display is open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays now through Dec. 23. A variety of time slots are available; tickets range from $10-$12 depending on the date you choose.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit gullmeadowfarms.com.

