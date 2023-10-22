Merseyside derby arrests after bottles thrown

Eight people have been arrested after Saturday's Merseyside derby, where a female fan and a police officer were hit by bottles.

The officer suffered a laceration to his face and was treated at Anfield stadium after the attack at about 11:50 BST, Merseyside Police said.

Eight people were held on suspicion of various offences, including hate and tragedy chanting, and ticket touting.

Police described the behaviour as "totally unacceptable".

Ch Insp Iain Wyke said: "The police officer was at the ground to ensure that all match-goers were able to enjoy the game safely, so to be assaulted in such a manner when he was simply doing his job is shocking.

"I know most football fans would rightly be appalled by this and I would encourage anyone who witnessed the incidents to contact us."

Details about the female fan's condition have not been revealed.

The force said it would liaise with Liverpool and Everton to identify the people responsible for throwing bottles.

Liverpool won the game 2-0 after Mohamed Salah scored a second-half double.

The number of arrests at football matches in England and Wales has reached a nine-year high, according to recent government data.

There were 2,264 football-related arrests during 2022-23, the highest number since 2013-14 and an increase of 66 on the previous season.

