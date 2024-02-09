Merseyside PCC calls for maternity leave provision for role

Police and crime commisioners (PCCs) are not eligible for statutory maternity leave

A police and crime commissioner has said a lack of maternity leave provision could put off anyone intending to become a parent from standing for office.

Emily Spurrell will be the first person in the post to have a baby.

Local arrangements on Merseyside have been made for her deputy to cover.

But Ms Spurrell said the situation was "ad hoc" and legislation might be needed to formalise maternity leave for future commissioners (PCCs).

"What struck me was there was no guidance, nothing in terms of what we are supposed to do," she said.

"My chief executive made some enquiries with the Home Office around what's the protocol and the answer came back 'well it's a unique situation isn't it?' which, of course, it's not."

The Home Office said it was up to PCCs to "determine their own arrangements for any period of absence".

As PCCs are office-holders and not employees they are not eligible for statutory maternity leave.

A report to Merseyside's Police and Crime Panel said that because of this, only "limited specific provisions exist" for a PCC to take time off to look after a new baby.

Ms Spurrell said a working group to review arrangements for pregnant PCCs had been set up, in order to present the Home Office with proposals.

Until the plan is formalised across England, the report said "local informal arrangements" would be implemented.

Emily Spurrell will be the first PCC to go on maternity leave

The Labour PCC said: "It shouldn't just be about women taking time off, men who want to become dads should be able to take time off as well and currently there is no provision for that either."

She said that while she planned to take a brief time away, she had "spoken to other colleagues who were looking to stand to be PCCs who might want a longer time off, so what's the provision for them?"

"I think it's something that prompts a wider conversation," she added.

Deputy PCC Jeanie Bell, a Labour councillor in St Helens, will attend meetings while Ms Spurrell is away.

When it comes to the legal roles the PCC fulfils such as hiring and firing a chief constable and setting a budget, the report said these issues were not expected to come up during this period.

'Male-dominated environments'

However, if urgent matters do arise the report said "suitable urgent provision would be made via consultation between the Office of the PCC, the chief executive and the PCC herself".

Ms Spurrell's main concern is that the lack of maternity provision for elected roles could put people off standing for office.

She said: "Policing and politics are still very male-dominated environments.

"If we don't tackle this issue of maternity leave and how women can have a family and also spend time in politics."

Ms Spurrell (left with Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy) was elected in May 2021

The situation is made more complex by police and crime commissioner elections taking place in May.

Ms Spurrell said if she was elected, she intended to return to work shortly afterwards.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "As elected individuals, it is for PCCs to determine their own arrangements for any period of absence from their office.

"Where a PCC is intending to make alternative arrangements to fulfil their duties, we would encourage PCCs to engage their police and crime panel about their proposed arrangements."

