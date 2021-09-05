Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer marries Mark Ronson — see her elegant dress

Music producer Mark Ronson celebrated his 46th birthday in a very special way: by announcing his marriage to actor Grace Gummer!

Ronson revealed the happy news in an Instagram post Saturday.

"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)," he wrote alongside a black-and-white wedding photo showing the pair smiling and holding hands.

On the big day, Gummer wore a simple white gown with a deep-V neckline while Ronson sported a tuxedo and yarmulke for the ceremony, which took place under a chuppah, a canopy symbolizing the home they will build together.

"Mazel Tov !!!!!!" commented Bravo's Andy Cohen.

"love to you both!!! Congratulations," posted Lady Gaga, adding a series of heart emojis.

Singer Sam Smith also gave the couple a red heart emoji in celebration of their love.

The groom's sister Samantha shared a photo of the bride and groom on her Instagram in celebration of the special day.

"I didn’t take many photos at your wedding- (left that to the professional- aka @cjronson)," she wrote, referring to her sister, fashion designer Charlotte Ronson, "but I think I captured what I needed in this photo…. Coz damn!!!! Look at you…. walking into the next chapter with your perfect partner in crime," she wrote alongside a photo of her brother and Gummer taking a step hand in hand.

Ronson and Gummer, daughter of Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer, were rumored to be engaged back in May, when Gummer was seen sporting an engagement ring, according to People. Days later, Ronson, 46, confirmed that he was to wed the "Mr. Robot" star, 35. They made their first red carpet appearance as an engaged couple at a Gucci event in July.

This is the second marriage for both Ronson and Gummer. Grace Gummer was previously married to actor Tay Strathairn, who starred in Oscar-winning film "Nomadland." She filed for divorce in April 2020. Ronson was previously married to French actor Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018. Prior to his marriage to de La Baume, Ronson was engaged to Rashida Jones.