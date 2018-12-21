Do You Like Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MESA) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Mesa Air Group has a price to earnings ratio of 2.98, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $2.98 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mesa Air Group:

P/E of 2.98 = $7.32 ÷ $2.46 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Mesa Air Group’s earnings per share fell by 18% in the last twelve months.

How Does Mesa Air Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Mesa Air Group has a lower P/E than the average (9) in the airlines industry classification.

NasdaqGS:MESA PE PEG Gauge December 21st 18 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Mesa Air Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Mesa Air Group’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 288% of Mesa Air Group’s market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Mesa Air Group’s P/E Ratio

Mesa Air Group has a P/E of 3. That’s below the average in the US market, which is 16.1. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn’t grow EPS last year, it isn’t surprising that the market has muted expectations.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.