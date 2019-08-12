Mesa Air Group Stock Crashes 32% on Operational Problems

One year ago, eight years after filing for bankruptcy, Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) returned to the public markets, completing an IPO at $12 per share. The regional airline has taken investors on a bumpy ride since then, with the shares losing nearly half of their value.

The latest turbulence struck near the end of last week. The company reported disappointing results for the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year and its guidance raised the possibility that things could get even worse. Let's take a look at why Mesa Air Group stock plunged 32% on Friday and what the company would need to do to bounce back.

MESA Chart More

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance, data by YCharts.

The raw numbers

At first glance, Mesa Air Group's Q3 earnings report might not look too bad. Revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $180 million. Adjusted pre-tax income reached $13.4 million, up 15.9% from $11.6 million a year earlier. While adjusted earning per share fell to $0.30 from $0.37 in the prior-year period, that was just a consequence of the company's IPO, which increased its share count.

However, a look under the surface shows more cause for concern. Adjusted pre-tax income was $21 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and $25 million in the first quarter.

Generally speaking, the spring season ought to be one of the most profitable times of the year, as that's when airlines tend to increase their aircraft utilization due to high travel demand. That wasn't the case for Mesa. The airline's two sequential declines in pre-tax income -- which have nearly cut its profit margin in half since the beginning of the fiscal year -- should be a big red flag for investors. Indeed, analysts had been expecting adjusted EPS to reach $0.55 last quarter.

A United Express regional jet. More

Mesa's profit may have been unsustainably high in the first half of fiscal 2019. Image source: United Airlines.

Operations fall apart

Poor operational performance was the main driver of Mesa Air Group's sharp profit decline last quarter. Earlier this year, the company agreed to new contract terms with American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) that would have enabled Mesa to earn incentive compensation for meeting specified operational targets. Unfortunately, the carrier fell well short last quarter.

In early April, Mesa increased the number of spare aircraft it uses to support its regional flight operations for American Airlines from three to five. This was expected to improve its reliability. However, one of its aircraft was subsequently damaged by a ground handler. Two others were out of service for major maintenance for an extended period of time due to labor shortages at Bombardier. Effectively, Mesa had just two spares available for much of the quarter.