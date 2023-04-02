Mesa BoSa Donuts employee, customer hospitalized from shooting

The shooting occurred Sunday morning at a BoSa Donuts near Dobson Road and West Rio Salado Parkway. Both victims had injuries that were not life-threatening.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a man shot at an employee and a customer at a BoSa Donuts in Mesa.

The shooting occurred at about 3:15 a.m. near Dobson Road and West Rio Salado Parkway according to Brandi George, spokesperson for Mesa Police Department.

Both victims were hospitalized for their gunshot wounds, however, their injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

"We do not have a suspect in custody," George said. "Officers are actively investigating and following up on investigative leads."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Shooting at Mesa BoSa Donuts hospitalizes employee, customer