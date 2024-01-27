Mesa County holding community conversation: commission on property tax

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — Community members are invited to attend a conversation hosted by Colorado’s Commission on Property Tax on Saturday morning.

The meeting is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the CMU University Center UC 213, located at 1100 North Avenue. Community members will have a chance to make their voe heard at the meeting on property tax structure.

The meeting will also be streamed online. Click here to join virtually.

