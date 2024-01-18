Mesa County holds public meeting on Ordinance 16
Mesa County held a public meeting Tuesday regarding Ordinance 16.
Mesa County held a public meeting Tuesday regarding Ordinance 16.
Mesa, Arizona, gets the first pure battery-electric fire truck in the U.S., the E-One Vector's 327-kWh battery able to run 4 hoses at 750 GPM for 4 hours.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired on April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized on June 1
Jason Kelce got to know cashier Danielle Bonham thanks to his breakfast routine.
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
Investment banking revenues climbed across Wall Street in the final quarter of 2023, offering hope for 2024. But executives say they remain cautious.
New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary is next week, followed by Nevada's unusual dueling Republican caucus and primary early next month.
TCU forfeited back-to-back games against Kansas State and Iowa State.
UAW president Shawn Fain is sending a delegation to Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant to try to convince workers to join the union.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach DeJan Milojević was hospitalized Tuesday night and died Wednesday morning despite "life-saving efforts."
In today's edition: Why sign-stealing could disappear from college football, Embiid vs. Jokić, the first true MLS superteam, and more.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
Upgrade your bedding for better sleep in 2024. Sweet dreams!
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, consider saying goodbye to these five players.
Rex Heuermann has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, one of four victims found over a decade ago near New York's Gilgo Beach.
New York City recorded its first measurable snowfall in nearly two years on Tuesday, breaking a record stretch of more than 700 days without significant accumulation.
Take-Two Interactive is opposing Remedy Entertainment’s newest logo. Take-Two’s legal team believes the symbol infringes on Rockstar Games’ logo despite the two having little in common besides the letter “R” representing a video game publisher.
Brennan has led San Jose State to three bowl games over the past four seasons.
OpenAI says it wants to implement ideas from the public about how to ensure its future AI models "align to the values of humanity." To that end, the AI startup is forming a new Collective Alignment team of researchers and engineers to create a system for collecting and "encoding" public input on its models' behaviors into OpenAI products and services, the company announced today. "We'll continue to work with external advisors and grant teams, including running pilots to incorporate ... prototypes into steering our models," OpenAI writes in a blog post.
The SEQTRAK groovebox from Yamaha borrows a lot from Teenage Engineering's OP series, fused with classic sounds from the company's classic synths.
More than 122,000 Amazon shoppers rely on this handy tool.