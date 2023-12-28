Mesa and Gilbert 2024 elections: Here's what's at stake

The futures of Mesa and Gilbert hinge on some big down-ballot races in 2024.

Both cities will have mayoral races and councilmember races. In Mesa, residents will choose their new leader meanwhile, Gilbert voters will decide if they want to keep theirs or move in another direction.

To get town projects off the ground, Gilbert will need to ask its residents for funding approval.

Here are key races in Mesa and Gilbert to watch out for in the new year.

Mesa mayoral race

Mayor John Giles is term-limited and can’t run for re-election leaving the seat vacant for the first time in 10 years.

The race for the mayoral seat is already a crowded field, with as many as seven candidates filing paperwork with the city. The race could show the temperature of Mesa voters. Residents could stick to household names or shift to political newcomers to the city.

Former Mesa Mayor Scott Smith is attempting to make a return to the seat. He served as mayor for six years from 2008 to 2014 until he stepped down to run as a Republican candidate for governor in 2014.

Another candidate includes Councilmember Mark Freeman, who represents the north-central area of the city and is term-limited following eight years on the council.

Others include former San Bernardino, California, mayor Carey Davis, local pastor Andre Miller, and residents Eddie Levins and Bob Adams.

The latest candidate to file paperwork with the city to run for the seat includes the former Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Neely, who filed in December.

The men will need to file nomination petitions with 1,000 signatures with the city clerk by the April 8 deadline to get their names on the ballot.

Voters will make their choice on Aug. 6 during the primary election, and if a runoff is needed, they will head back to the polls on Nov. 5.

Gilbert funding requests

Gilbert has a laundry list of town projects it needs to fund amounting to more than $1 billion. The range of new builds includes park expansions, new public safety facilities and more.

How it will fund those projects is a question plaguing the Town Council. Residents can expect a question on their ballot in the fall asking approval to raise taxes, sell general obligation bonds or a combination of both.

The council will have to vote in May to call for an election to put the request on the ballot for the two funding streams.

Public safety staff told the council they’re running out of space for employees. In some instances, they’ve remodeled closets to add desks. They’re asking for funding for a new police station and the expansion of another.

Meanwhile, the parks department is seeking funding to continue building out Gilbert Regional Park.

Reporter Maritza Dominguez covers Mesa, Gilbert and Queen Creek and can be reached at maritza.dominguez@arizonarepublic.com or 480-271-0646. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter: @maritzacdom.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2024 elections to watch in Mesa and Gilbert