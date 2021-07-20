MESA hosts sexual violence prevention workshop for high school students, college freshmen

Jul. 19—Moving to End Sexual Assault is hosting a sexual violence prevention workshop for high school students and incoming college freshmen Friday in Boulder.

The workshop will cover the same materiel as the sexual violence prevention lessons taught to Boulder Valley students last school year as part of the school district's efforts to increase education around the topic, said MESA Director Janine D'Anniballe.

She said MESA wasn't able to get to every high school and so wanted to create a makeup session for those who missed the lessons or were in different grades. She noted almost 10% of Colorado ninth graders report they had experienced sexual or dating violence in the past year, according to the 2019 Healthy Kids Colorado survey.

"We wanted to reach more people on this really important topic," she said. "We're really hoping we get good participation."

The workshop will cover sexual violence and dating violence, setting and respecting boundaries, supporting survivors, and addressing school and community cultural issues. D'Anniballe said about 90% of those surveyed after the lessons presented to Boulder Valley high school students responded that they had learned something valuable.

"We're hoping to help students learn how to prevent sexual violence and learn what to do if it does happen," she said.

The workshop is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. at the Ryan Wellness Center, 1000 Alpine Ave., Boulder. The workshop is free, but advance registration is required. To register, send an email to lbreslin@mhpcolorado.org.