Mesa Mammoth bones return home

Jan. 17—In 1953, gravel-mining workers on a job near the Salt River around Country Club and McKellips uncovered the first mammoth bones known to science in the Phoenix basin.

The molars, tusk and bone fragments belonged to a Columbian Mammoth, a 10-ton, grass-eating ancestor in the elephant family.

This mammoth species was larger and less hairy than its northern cousin, the wooly mammoth.

Mammoths roamed most of North America for over 1 million years until the last died out about 10,000 years ago.

Though significant to Mesa and Arizona paleontology, the exact whereabouts of the Mesa Mammoth bones were a mystery to Dr. Bob McCord, the chief curator of the Arizona Natural History Museum.

McCord, a paleontologist, had taken an interest in recent years in tracking down local mammoth bones. He's an expert in this area; he excavated mammoth bones from Gilbert in 2005, the last time the giant mammals were excavated in the Valley.

While searching for bones from a 1997 mammoth discovery in Chandler, McCord got a tip from the Arizona State University Geology Department that the school's anthropology department had mammoth bones.

"I went over there, and it was sitting on the top of a bookcase of an anthropology professor," he said of the bones — later identified as those of the Mesa Mammoth.

How did a collection of ancient proboscidean bones end up in a department dedicated to the study of humans?

When the Mesa Mammoth bones were discovered, the first definitive proof that humans in America coexisted with extinct Pleistocene animals had been found just 20 years earlier.

In the 1930s, archaeologists found projectile points and stone tools mingled with the bones of extinct bison, musk-ox and mammoths in New Mexico and Colorado.

McCord suspects that because of the interest in learning more about human interactions with extinct animals, the Mesa Mammoth's bones ended up in ASU's anthropology department out of the hope or belief they may provide evidence of human-mammoth interaction.

As it turned out, there was none.

McCord wrote down the ID numbers associated with the bones on the bookcase at ASU and reached out to the curator to find out what information the university had on them.

"Surprisingly, and impressively, they kept pretty darn good information on them all the years since '53," he said.

The information confirmed it was the Mesa Mammoth.

"That kind of opened a little bit of a dialogue, and the decision by them that this was out of the scope of their mission," McCord said.

So after 70 years, ASU transferred the bones to the Museum of Natural History, about 3 miles from their original discovery site.

The Mesa Mammoth bones are a fraction of a complete skeleton. The collection, wrapped in packing foam or sitting in plastic bags, fits on a small table.

The highlights of the find are two fragments of tusk and several teeth — brick-sized masses with flat surfaces designed to grind grass seed.

The tusk is the most delicate part of the mammoth bones, as it is prone to drying out and crumbling, McCord said.

Laid out of the table, the tusk seems to have a grain to it, like wood. It has a rich patina.

McCord says that most of the bones are a dark color, suggesting they laid for a long time in water.

The Mesa Mammoth bones weren't professionally excavated, so much potential evidence about the mammoth's life and death aren't available — including when it died.

McCord said the museum hasn't tried to date the bones using carbon 14 yet. He doesn't seem optimistic about that technique: it can't date further than 100,000 years, and attempts to extract datable carbon from the Gilbert and Chandler mammoths had failed.

But still, the bones have a story to tell, and even before a close study, McCord is gleaning information from them.

He speculates the Mesa Mammoth may have been the equivalent of a teenager when it died.

He picks up a molar to show there's no wear on it, suggesting it was "unerupted," like a wisdom tooth that hasn't come in yet.

The small size of the recovered tusk fragments could also support this theory, though it's not definitive without knowing what part of the tusk the fragments come from.

What was Mesa like when this mammoth lived? Were there saguaros?

"Where the Sonoran Desert is, particularly in Arizona, I think is a real problem in the Pleistocene, and it may be the answer is nowhere," he said.

McCord said Mesa probably was a semi-desert or arid grassland during the Pleistocene.

He said one way people think about Arizona in the glacial period is to move everything up in elevation — picturing the ecosystem of Mesa more like that of Prescott, with pinyon and junipers.

But McCord thinks that's probably an "oversimplification."

"We may be getting plant communities we just don't see today ... They don't mix today, but they could in the Pleistocene."

But time travelers would recognize Mesa's mountains, and the waterways would have had riparian forests with grasslands surrounding them.

"I think these guys are tracking up and down the river ways," McCord says of Columbian mammoths. "If you look at where these things have been found, they're near Queen Creek or the Salt, they're near the Gila, they're near some other river."

With the addition of the Mesa Mammoth to its collection, the Arizona Natural History Museum now boasts a large share of the mammoth bones ever found in the Phoenix basin.

McCord said 20 to 25 researchers a year come to the museum to study its mammoth collection.

So, in a way, Mesa is still mammoth country, and he thinks the extinct creatures have an important story to tell about today's climate change.

"Anything that we're talking about, the Earth has seen already, so this is our laboratory. This is our record of climate change and what it does to faunas and flora, and I think that has great relevance for today."

Learn more about our past from Dr. Bob at Talk Science with AZMNH on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m., in the Saguaro Room of the Main Library, 64 E. First Street.