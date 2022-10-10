Mesa man sentenced to 30 years for shooting mother of his children

gavel

The Mesa man who shot the mother of his children, prompting a 2021 SWAT standoff, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to court records.

Antwon Wilford, 31, pled guilty to attempted murder, burglary and disorderly conduct in April after Mesa police arrested him in September 2021 in connection with the shooting of Vanessa Martinez, mother of their three children.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Tracey Nadzieja sentenced Wilford on Sept. 12 to an accumulated 30 years in prison for all of the charges.

What happened

On Sept. 11, 2021, Martinez staggered out of her apartment with a gunshot wound to her head and encountered Mesa police at her doorstep. They had responded to calls about a fight.

Though seriously wounded, she told police that she had accidentally shot herself after dropping a loaded gun. Later she told police that was, a story Wilford forced her to tell to hide what happened, according to court records.

Wilford would later admit to shooting Martinez in front of their three children, ages four, three and two, according to records.

Wilford avoided police and SWAT for more than five hours by climbing into the building's attic and making his way into neighboring apartments. That's where the police eventually caught him.

Fallout

In court, Nadzieja commented on Wilford's prior domestic violence conviction and recommended revoking his probation from that case and sending him to prison instead.

After the shooting, Martinez was left with a plate in her head and several other health issues, according to a letter she wrote to the court.

"My life has changed forever, and I will never function, feel or be the same ever again," she wrote. "This situation has not only been traumatizing to myself, but to my children as well."

After Mesa police arrested Wilford, the three children were taken into Arizona Department of Child Services custody, where they remain.

"At a time of much-needed healing for my family, my babies and I are still suffering from separation due to Antwan's hateful and heartless actions," Martinez said in her letter.

She asked that the court put Wilford behind bars until all her children turn 18 and are out of reach of Wilford's custody claims.

Why we are writing this

This reporting follows a crime The Republic began to cover in 2021 and is part of our commitment to tell the story from start to finish.

