Mesa man sentenced to life in prison after convicted of molesting 11-year-old girl

A judge sentenced Hugo Molina-Torres of Mesa to life in prison with the possibility of community supervision after 35 years on Friday after a jury found him guilty in April of molesting an 11-year-old girl.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, in March of 2021, the girl told a school resource officer of the abuse that dated back to 2020.

Mesa police detectives investigated the allegations against Molina-Torres, who eventually admitted to the crimes.

Molina-Torres was found guilty of molestation of a child and sexual conduct with a minor, both of which are Class 2 felonies and dangerous crimes against children, according to Maricopa County Attorney's Office officials.

The count of sexual conduct with a minor carries a mandatory life sentence in prison.

"Thanks to the courage of this victim, along with the work of the trusted adults in her life, this perpetrator will no longer be able to abuse any other children in our community," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hugo Molina-Torres sentenced after being convicted of molesting girl