Mesa officer hits fleeing suspect with patrol vehicle; suspect hospitalized

A 21-year-old suspect was seriously injured after attempting to flee from officers when he was hit by a Mesa police car in order to be detained Saturday night near Baseline Road and McClintock Drive, police said.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, Mesa officers were dispatched to a home near Baseline and Dobson roads after reports of a fight. Callers reported gunshots and the suspect leaving the area in a dark-colored car, according to Mesa police.

According to police, no one was injured at the house where the fight took place, but police reported property damage from bullets.

Mesa crime: Police shoot, kill man after shootout at a residence

Officers found the suspected shooter and attempted to pull him over, but the car did not stop. As officers continued to pursue the suspect, he was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Tempe near Baseline Road and McClintock Drive.

Following the crash, the suspect left his car and continued fleeing on foot. He ran westbound on Baseline until he turned and began running east toward officers.

One officer stopped pursuing the suspect in their car and unsuccessfully attempted to use a taser on the man as the suspect ran past, according to police. Another officer used his patrol vehicle to hit the suspect after seeing him reach for his waistband, police said. The officer’s vehicle then collided with a tree.

The suspect was treated for his injuries and was then taken to a hospital for further treatment and is in stable condition, according to the Mesa Police Department.

According to Detective Brandi George, a spokesperson for the department, the suspect faces felony charges upon release from the hospital. The suspect's identity will be released tomorrow when he is out of the hospital.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa police pursuit ends in suspect being hit by patrol vehicle