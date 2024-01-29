Mesa pet store employee jailed after a man was shot, killed behind the business

A Mesa pet store employee was arrested and booked on a second-degree murder charge after a man was shot and killed Saturday evening behind the business.

Officers responded to a call reporting a possible shooting at approximately 6 p.m. near 800 S. Alma School Rd. behind Pratt's Pets, according to Mesa police.

The caller told police the shooter was an employee of the pet store, police said. Upon arriving, officers found a 32-year-old man on the south side of the strip mall who had suffered a gunshot wound. Police reported taking life-saving measures on the victim before he was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Officers located the suspect and identified him as 21-year-old Jakob Urias, who was on the clock at Pratt’s Pets when the shooting occurred, according to police reports. Officers detained Urias and questioned him.

After further investigation, detectives learned that Urias and two other female employees told the victim he was trespassing and advised him to leave the area behind the store. The employees realized the victim was intoxicated and went inside to call the police to have him removed, according to court documents.

Urias said while he was outside taking the trash out, the victim stood up from the ground and started aggressively "power walking" toward him after Urias told the victim that police were on their way.

According to court records, Urias said he removed a handgun from his waistband and told the victim he had a gun. The victim continued walking toward Urias, and Urias fired his gun three times.

The other two employees reported hearing three gunshots, court records stated. Officers located a semi-automatic handgun at the scene.

Urias was charged and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of second-degree murder, according to reports from police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa worker jailed after a man was shot, killed behind pet store