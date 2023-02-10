Mesa police arrest 16-year-old on suspicion of second-degree murder

Mesa Police Department.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of fatally shooting a man during a fight in Mesa earlier in the week.

Mesa police said officers responded to the area of Mesa Drive and Brown Road after receiving reports of gunshots fired about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, where they found 24-year-old Marquis Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds.

Johnson was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

Detectives learned that Johnson was with a friend in the area when they believed they had heard a gunshot.

Police said the two saw four people — two boys, one 18-year-old man and one girl — walk onto the sidewalk near the source of the possible gunshot and saw them walk toward Johnson and his friend. The two groups spoke briefly before getting into a fight.

Police say Johnson’s friend tried to help him when one of the boys, a 16-year-old, pointed a gun at both of them. The Arizona Republic is not naming the boy as he is a minor.

Johnson and his friend ran after the boy’s group, which had fled north, when the boy turned around and fired several shots that struck Johnson.

Detectives eventually identified the 16-year-old as the shooter and spotted him near the area where the shooting occurred on Wednesday and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and being under 18 and possessing a firearm.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 16-year-old boy arrested in Mesa on suspicion of second-degree murder