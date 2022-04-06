Mesa Police big bust yields new fake pain pills

Apr. 6—A new type of counterfeit oxycodone has hit the streets of Mesa.

On March 25, Mesa Police seized more than 25,000 blue m-30 pills that can sometimes contain the dangerous narcotic fentanyl.

Officers arrested and booked Anthony Vega, 52, and Oscar Arrez, 32, on multiple drug and weapons charges. Police estimate the street value of the pills at more than $62,500.

"Dangerous drugs and weapons were removed from the streets, making the community of Mesa safer for our residents and visitors," police said in a statement.

Officials said the pills still must be tested by the crime lab to confirm but the stamps on them resembled other counterfeit oxycodone.

Police gathered intelligence that Vega was selling illegal drugs from his residence in the 400 block of East Crescent Avenue in Mesa.

Through further investigation, officers obtained a warrant and executed a search. Both men voluntarily exited and cooperated with police on scene, the department said.

Vega admitted to having multiple quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and blue m-30 pills inside the residence," according to a press release.

He also admitted to his intent to sell the illegal drugs.

Afterwards, officers discovered Arrez was also in possession of large quantities of illegal drugs and weapons at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of West McDowell Road in Phoenix.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant on that residence as well.

Both searches resulted in the seizure of 2940.4 grams of blue m-30 pills, 43.7 grams of heroin, 37.2 grams of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of cocaine, 14 firearms, and $9,690 in cash.

Police said two of the firearms seized from the residence in Phoenix were reported stolen.

Mesa Police Organized Crime Squad seized more than 1.2 million fentanyl pills and six kilograms of Fentanyl powder in the fourth quarter of 2021.

A criminal history check conducted by police found both men had an extensive arrest and conviction record including multiple charges of dangerous drug and narcotic drug possession and sales.

Vega has a long list of prior criminal history including aggravated assault, domestic violence and armed robbery, police said.

Arrez has a history of misconduct with weapons during drug offenses, use of electronic communication for drug transactions, burglary, and has had several outstanding warrants.

The two arrests came as a result of the summer Violent Crime Reduction Project, a quarterly project involving multiple units for an intelligence-driven/targeted effort focused on combating violent crime in the City of Mesa.

Most of these blue m-30 pills can resemble oxycodone 30mg tablets but can also mimic hydrocodone, Xanax, Adderall, and other medications.

These pills can vary in color from white to blue but can vary in color and shape because, according to the DEA, drug traffickers use this to specifically target kids and teens.

People often think they are purchasing legitimate prescription medication, though the fake pills often contain lethal amounts of illicit drugs.

Authorities warn people to take only medications prescribed by a licensed medical professional and dispensed by a registered pharmacist.

According to Mesa Fire & Medical Department, opioid overdoses have continually increased from 296 in 2017 to 2,126 in 2021. Overdose deaths have increased as well with 18 in 2017 to 811 in 2021.

According to the CDC, synthetic opioids, such as illicit fentanyl, remain the primary driver of the increase in overdose deaths, accounting for 80 percent of all deaths involving an opioid.

To prevent overdose deaths, every Mesa Police Officer carries two 4mg spray doses of Naloxone (Narcan) and has them replaced when they've used them.