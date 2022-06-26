Mesa police: Man shot by officers after he fired gun during traffic stop

Mesa Police Department

Two Mesa police officers shot a man after police say he discharged a gun while talking to them Friday evening near University and McClintock drives in Mesa, police said.

According to the Mesa Police Department, both officers were unharmed, and the man was hospitalized with what police say are not life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. while police were working on a violent crime suppression project.

Richard Encinas, a spokesperson with Mesa police, said as part of the project they determine where high volumes of crime are taking place and deploy officers to those areas to try to prevent crimes and show their presence.

Encinas said the officers saw a man was almost hit by a car as he was jaywalking across the street in a poorly lit area. Police conducted a civil traffic stop on the man while they were driving by.

Police said the man tried to ignore the officers' instructions and did not want to stop.

Encinas said a preliminary investigation shows the man discharged a gun as officers were speaking with him, and "the officers witnessed this," which led to both of them firing their weapons, injuring the man several times.

More Mesa officers arrived after the shooting and took the man into custody. Mesa firefighters and medical staff treated him at the scene and then took him to a hospital, police said.

Police said they found a firearm next to the man on the ground following the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing. No further details were provided.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man hospitalized following police shooting in Mesa